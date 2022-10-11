Alameda, United States – Wind River, a global provider in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, announced that it is collaborating with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for hosting vRAN solutions on Wind River Studio. This collaboration will create a full stack, mobile infrastructure solution with TCS deployment and engineering services for use in a 4G-5G vRAN next gen network using Studio as the cloud platform.

“We are pleased to work with Wind River and help our customers harness the power of 5G technology to transform their businesses. Our Cognitive Network Operations platform hosted on Wind River Studio will help telecom network operators leverage AI and ML to monitor network health, predict possible failures, architect a customer-centric network experience, and maintain exceptional service quality,” says Vimal Kumar, vice president and head, network solutions and services, TCS.

“As operators work towards realising the promise of a digital, cloud-native future, they are searching for flexible and cost-effective solutions that can reduce deployment complexities and ongoing maintenance. Wind River provides mature production-ready offerings based on proven Wind River Studio technology that is live in deployment with operators globally,” says Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River.

“Together with TCS, we can deliver agile, secure, reliable, and ultra-low latency solutions to support new use cases in a world that places increasing importance on the cloud, the edge, and greater intelligence,” says Rajeev Rawal, head of country sales for India, Wind River.

A provider in the 5G landscape, Wind River has played key roles in the 5G data session and building commercial vRAN/O-RAN programs, including Open RAN networks in the world.

Studio provides a fully cloud-native, Kubernetes and container-based architecture, based on open source, for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of distributed edge networks at scale. It delivers a foundation for a geographically distributed managed solution able to simplify Day 1 and Day 2 operations by providing single-pane-of-glass (SPoG), zero-touch automated management of thousands of nodes, no matter their physical location. Studio addresses the complex challenges of deploying and managing a physically distributed, cloud native vRAN infrastructure to provide traditional RAN performance in a vRAN deployment.

