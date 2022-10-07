Tokyo, Japan – Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced partnership with Jariet Technologies, Inc., a designer of ultra-high-speed data converters, mixed-signal and radio frequency (RF) technologies. As part of the partnership, Renesas is investing [$7 million (€7.14 million)] into Jariet’s new round of funding.

Based in California, U.S., Jariet is a high-growth start-up capable of leveraging deep sub-micron process nodes to deliver unprecedented performance and integration for next-generation communication networks, such as cellular, connectivity and satellite communications (Satcom). The company’s technology portfolio includes a range of ultra-high speed analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs), suitable for direct-sampling RF and microwave transceivers and mixed-signal multi-chip modules.

Jariet has a strong foundation in ultra-high-speed ADCs and DACs with sampling rates that exceed 100GSPS. This technology position is ideal for customers looking for high-bandwidth, multi-band transceiver architectures that are better served with direct-sampling converters.

“Renesas has a strong legacy addressing the evolving wireless market with our patented RF solutions across an array of applications, including massive MIMO and mmWave cellular base stations. In Jariet, we saw a natural synergy with our RF, timing and power technology product lines that will enable Renesas to accelerate development of a complete wideband RF transceiver solution,” says Sailesh Chittipeddi, executive vice president & general manager of the IoT and infrastructure business unit at Renesas. “Gaining access to Jariet’s expansive analog and mixed-signal technology expertise will allow us to field RF front-end reference designs that meet the future requirements of 5G wireless infrastructure and high-performance Satcom applications.”

“We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Renesas, one of the leading global suppliers of embedded solutions,” says Charles Harper, CEO of Jariet. “This new investment enables us to leverage Renesas’ strong brand and broad customer base. Together, we will bring more compelling RF solutions to a wider range of customers in next-generation communication networks.”

