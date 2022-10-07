Hugues Foulon of Orange Cyberdefense

The Orange group entity dedicated to cybersecurity is setting up in Toulouse, France to support, in Occitania and New Aquitaine, companies (from very small businesses to large enterprises) and regional public sector players in order to anticipate, analyse and counter cyber threats.

This renews Orange’s ambitions in terms of recruitment in the region and reportedly offers an attractive and responsible working environment.

Hugues Foulon, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense, specialists in cybersecurity services in Europe, today inaugurated the organisation’s new campus in Toulouse, in the presence of Bertrand Serp, vice-president of Toulouse Metropole for Digital Transition, Mayor of district 2.4 (Casselardit – Fontaine Bayonne Cartoucherie) and Marc Sztulman, regional councillor of occitanie, president of Cyber’Occ.

Located in the heart of the Cartoucherie district in Toulouse, the new campus welcomes 60 employees who, together with the team of 20 people based in Bordeaux, make up the Regional Department of Orange Cyberdefense in the Greater South-West (Occitanie and New Aquitaine), driven by Thierry Bou. The objective is to accelerate the deployment of technical expertise as close as possible to regional public and private players.

Adapted to the specific challenges of the territories and to the type of customers supported, the new surveillance and protection offers against cyber threats are embodied around the Micro-Soc deployed locally in order to meet the rapidly growing needs of companies of all sizes. The system is also supplemented by innovative offers in terms of crisis management, cloud security, industrial environments and connected objects, as well as training programs in cyber risks.

A strong desire to attract talent in the region

In order to support its ambitions within its new campus, the group is renewing its desire to be among the most dynamic regional employers and is aiming for around twenty new employees (beginners and confirmed) over the next twelve months. All cybersecurity professions are concerned, whether auditors, consultants, security engineers but also analysts, architects, project managers or even ethical hackers… In this context, partnerships have been forged with the region’s academic community in order to integrate trainees, work-study trainees and new graduates.

A place of social interaction that is part of the environmental approach of the Orange group

From a functional point of view, the real estate project of approximately 1300 m² has been designed to promote social interaction and collaboration. For example, employees are free to set up in a coworking space to facilitate group dynamics and innovation, but they can also use more confidential areas depending on the nature of their projects. It also promotes regional mobility by hosting Orange Cyberdefense teams deployed in the South West. The architecture revolves around a single theme that incorporates mineral colours and mixes a set of wood and glazing emphasizing a warm atmosphere. Finally, the Orange Cyberdefense campus in Toulouse meets the best current energy performance indicators.

Hugues Foulon, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense says, “Our desire to build a safer digital society is based on the deployment of our expertise at the heart of the territories, as close as possible to our customers, with strong local roots to attract the best talents. The entrepreneurial fabric of the South-West is dynamic with its particularly developed aeronautics and space, banking and insurance sectors. We support regional companies on a daily basis, but also local authorities as well as start-ups whose cybersecurity challenges, particularly in terms of technology (cloud, connected objects and industrial environments, autonomous vehicles, etc.) are particularly significant. This new campus is a strong signal of our ambitions.”

