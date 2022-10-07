New Delhi, India – HFCL Limited (HFCL), a telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider, announced the launch of 5G Lab-as-a-Service to accelerate rollout of 5G solutions and services.

Telecom operators are adopting multi-vendor networks based on cloud-native technologies for faster and cost-effective rollout of 5G services and for improved user experience. There is also a need to support multiple frequency bands (sub-6 GHz, millimeter wave) and various deployment scenarios to realise diverse 5G use cases for consumer, enterprise and industry verticals.

HFCL’s 5G Lab-as-a-Service provides an automated test environment for the private sector, academia and government to work together on product innovations from concept to reality. The 5G Lab provides a sandbox for rapid prototyping of 5G use cases addressing the needs of various industry segments that include manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and retail. The 5G Lab will help to create pre-integrated and pre-validated 5G solutions for low mobility large cell needed for efficient rollout of rural mobile broadband in the country.

Commenting on this Mahendra Nahata, managing director at HFCL says, “Integration of multi-vendor, multi-technology systems is complex, and requires validation and optimisation of disaggregated components such as hardware, software, cloud and network functions for seamless deployment of 5G networks.”

Nahata further adds, “HFCL’s state-of-art 5G Lab will enable technology providers such as telecom operators, network equipment providers, system integrators, IoT device manufacturers to analyse, integrate and validate performance and capabilities of their products and solutions in a real 5G network environment.”

With a proven track record of delivering fully integrated solutions for telecom networks, HFCL is bringing its system integration expertise to 5G networks. The lab is equipped with a multi-vendor 5G network and test tools that include signal analyser and signal generator for RF conformance tests, O-RAN studio, PTP conformance test equipment and anechoic chamber. HFCL has built an agile DevOps-based test platform for automated lab validation, field deployment, and service automation.

HFCL is offering this 5G Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) to technology providers for:

Standard compliance and interface testing (3GPP)

Feature testing including functional, stress and performance testing

Proof of concept, pre-deployment and field testing

End user devices, network functions, infrastructure and applications testing

HFCL will provide access to highly skilled teams with expertise in 5G networks and devices including expertise in DevOps, CI/CD, Kubernetes, and cloud-native technologies that are needed for testing in 5G environments.

From rapid prototyping to end-to-end testing, HFCL’s 5G Lab will enable telecom operators and ecosystem partners to innovate and co-create 5G solutions, services and business models to build new 5G use cases and unlock the benefits of this technology.

