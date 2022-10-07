Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that du, from Emirates integrated telecommunications company (EITC), is deploying HPE’s end-to-end service orchestration software to accelerate their digital transformation and drive new revenue streams from their growing 5G network.

du is migrating from a legacy system to a next-generation operations support system (OSS) to support new services and enhance its customers’ experience. This digital transformation, powered by HPE, will enable du to expand its offerings, improve time to market, and monetise its 5G investment. As a provider in OSS service fulfillment and orchestration, HPE brings proven domain expertise and openness to du’s new OSS stack and delivers a broad range of the orchestration use cases now required by the market. du’s Data Factory is the key enabler of its next-generation OSS with advanced analytics capabilities. Now with the simple integration into this existing single data layer and du’s transformation program business support system (BSS), du’s new orchestration stack is future-proofed by HPE’s open standards-based approach and is ready for all 5G network functions (NFs) that du chooses in the coming years.



“The right OSS solution is a competitive advantage for us to provide our customers with the seamless digital lifestyle experience they deserve,” says Peter Larnholt, chief information officer at du. “HPE will deliver a huge leap in our technology capabilities in a very short space of time, giving us a stable and secure architecture that will support our leadership position in 5G. Our new technology estate will cement our reputation as one of the region’s most advanced telcos offering some of the most advanced Edge orchestration and 5G services in the market.”

“HPE OSS and orchestration software has been developed to reduce the risk of deploying 5G networks and help operators like du maximise their return on investment,” says Ahmad AlKhallafi, managing director, UAE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “We’re pleased to be supporting du with their next-generation OSS system that will help them seize the opportunity presented by 5G and network slicing and embrace open, cloud-native principles, as well as transforming their fixed line and business services.”



du’s new end-to-end orchestration solution is based on HPE’s orchestration stack, including HPE service order manager and HPE service director. Both products provide du with agility, elasticity and time to market advantage while supporting next generation services. The new stack provides a single orchestration platform enabling traditional fixed voice services, mobile services, SD-WAN services, physical and virtual NF management, Mobile Edge and 5G slice management. The new platform will support the end-to-end needs of du for order management, service provisioning and activation.



