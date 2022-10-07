Las Vegas, United States – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, and Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., a global IoT solutions provider, showcased the 5G cellular module in the PC/laptop industry that enables Wi-Fi and 5G cellular link aggregation, a feature that significantly improves data speeds in poor Wi-Fi scenarios, in Quectel’s booth [W1.520] at MWC Las Vegas 2022.

Wi-Fi and 5G cellular link aggregation supplements poor Wi-Fi with cellular data on an as-needed basis, to significantly enhance high data speeds, while also keeping cellular data usage to a minimum. This smart, adaptative feature significantly improves a user’s web browsing experience in poor Wi-Fi scenarios, including when Wi-Fi signals are weak or overloaded, while also keeping use of cellular data to a minimum, which can have costs associated with its usage.

The demonstration uses Quectel 5G cellular modules – the RM502Q-AE and the RM520N-GL powered by Snapdragon X65/X62/X55 5G Modem-RF Systems connected with a commercial laptop, enabled by an app developed by their engineering team.

For years, Qualcomm Technologies has managed a technical value-added services (Tech VAS) program, supported by Qualcomm Incorporated through its Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) division, to support the mobile ecosystem, helping it develop and deploy the most advanced, and often, complex technologies, because sometimes access to world-leading inventions alone is not enough. As part of the Tech VAS program, the cellular link aggregation feature has already been commercialised in certain smartphones, but this collaboration with Quectel has come to the PC/laptop market.

“It’s so great to see the successful results of our collaboration with Quectel,” says An Chen, vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated. “The services provided by our Tech VAS team are just one of the many examples of how Qualcomm companies have been spearheading the advanced technology development, enabling our partners through technology collaborations to keep the ecosystem healthy. When our collaborators like Quectel succeed in bringing to market their devices enabled by our fundamental R&D, we consider everyone better for it. This is another example of how we use our technology expertise and leadership to support our customer’s differentiation, global business expansion and success.”

“We are very proud of our successful demonstration at MWC Las Vegas and are pleased with our successful collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies,” says Neset Yalcinkaya, vice president, product planning, Quectel. “Quectel was created in 2010 to pursue dream of a smarter world. We exist to connect devices and people to networks and services, powering digital transformation and innovation, helping to build a smarter world. Our products and services help make life more convenient, efficient, comfortable, prosperous and secure.”

