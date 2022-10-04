Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry.

The Telco Smart Analytics Lab will focus on developing data analytics solutions on Google Cloud to help Communications Service Providers (CSPs) across the globe to modernise their data ecosystems and encourage analytics-driven operations. It will harness the capabilities of Tech Mahindra’s intellectual property (IP) and in-house accelerators customised for CSPs to better engage their customers through analytics-driven experiences, modernise their business platform, enable data cloud migration, and thereby deliver operational efficiencies. It will further empower customers to accelerate their data cloud journeys as they move towards a digital-first future.

Rajesh Chandiramani, business head of communication-media-entertainment for EMEA & APJI, Tech Mahindra, says, “Our deep technology, domain expertise and business analytics capabilities coupled with Google Cloud will bring advanced analytics solutions to the forefront. The synergy will further act as a catalyst for enterprises in their data-led digital transformation journeys and help modernise existing applications. Additionally, the partnership will also introduce opportunities to create new revenue streams for our customers by providing in-depth data analysis to make efficient and informed decisions.”

The lab will further support CSPs to leverage 5G and Edge Computing technologies to create new products, services, and business models fueling revenue growth. It will also showcase how CSPs can better monetise their significant network data assets. As part of the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance human-centric experiences for businesses. This means focusing on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation to better meet the evolving needs of its customers through our DigitALL framework.

Amol Phadke, MD and GM, Global Telecom Industry, Google Cloud, comments, “Tech Mahindra’s offerings for telco businesses, and its newly launched lab, will be assets for undergoing digital transformations, and will help these businesses better understand how they can deploy cloud capabilities and services to modernise their networks and operations.”

The lab will provide intelligent analytics capabilities for organisations to generate incremental revenue opportunities through hyper-personalised customer experience and offers across customer journey. It will be equipped to migrate large datasets to power decisions such as segmenting customers, measuring experience effectiveness, and reducing customer churn.

Tech Mahindra recently earned Google Cloud Data Analytics Specialisation solidifying its expertise within the data analytics space. The specialisation is awarded to select Google Cloud Partners that have demonstrated success with ingestion, transformation, querying, exploration, analysis, storage and warehousing, and deployment using pipelines of both batch and streaming data.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus