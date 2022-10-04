Huntsville, United States – Adtran, Inc., the provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fibre access and fibre extension solutions, announced an partnership with Fiber Homes, a platform that helps buyers find homes that are connected to fibre internet. The Fiber Homes service will be integrated into the Adtran Mosaic One cloud software to add a new layer of prospecting capabilities and help service providers better understand where new revenue opportunities exist.

Fiber Homes, a DxTEL platform, is the fibre availability resource for the real estate industry. It connects broadband providers to nationwide multiple listing service (MLS) groups and/or real estate marketing systems so home buyers can find fibre-connected homes and view which providers service the neighborhood. Adtran is the fibre broadband solutions provider with an Fiber Homes partnership that provides Adtran customers with discounted access to the Fiber Homes platform.

“By partnering with Adtran, we are poised to further expand the Fiber Homes database quickly, opening up additional opportunities for Adtran’s customers to be spotlighted in both MLS data and their communities,” says Robert Gilbert, principal and COO at DxTEL. “Ultimately, Adtran’s service providers will be well-positioned to strengthen local partnerships with real estate leaders and community members for an even greater impact on the people, places and things they connect.”

Mosaic One offers a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) that aggregates information from management and orchestration platforms, broadband access and consumer in-home devices to deliver three portals: Care, Operate and Promote. The Fiber Homes application will be integrated into the Adtran Mosaic One Promote portal that provides marketers with user behavior and customer insights to simplify and maximise their marketing efforts. Fibre broadband providers will have access to specialised content and complementing advertising tools as well. Having the service provider’s name listed directly on MLS listings provides Adtran customers with a competitive advantage, helping level the playing field between regional or municipal service providers and their large nationwide competitors.

“Adtran is an end-to-end fibre broadband solution provider. We connect our customers to the programs, partnerships and services they need to connect their communities and increase their competitiveness. This exciting, exclusive partnership enables our customers to access the Fiber Homes service at a fraction of its list price and we’re able to directly integrate advanced prospecting and fibre mapping into Mosaic One,” says Josh Bailey, vice president, global software sales enablement at Adtran. “By adding this valuable capability into our Mosaic One Promote portal, we are extending our cloud-based SaaS offering to further enable marketing teams to deliver the right message at the right time.”

