C&W Networks, a wholesale telecommunications service provider, is leveraging Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme to upgrade its CFX-1 (Colombia-Florida Express) and EWC (East West Cable) submarine cable networks to deliver advanced broadband and IP services of up to 400Gb/s. These network upgrades will help address the soaring bandwidth needs of C&W Networks’ telco and internet service provider (ISP) customers.

C&W Networks operates the largest submarine multi-ring fibre-optic network in the greater Caribbean, Central American and Andean regions, providing reliable connectivity to approximately 40 countries. The 2400km CFX-1 express cable connects the United States, Jamaica and Colombia with less than 25ms latency, while the 1,700km EWC cable links the British Virgin Islands, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

“Online content, especially streaming video, continues to drive robust demand for data and high-speed connectivity in the regions we serve. The additional capacity we’re turning up on CFX-1 and EWC with Ciena allows us to meet this demand head-on, enriching our service offerings for customers while sustainably and cost-effectively extending the lifespan of these cable systems,” states Chris Coles, vice president and general manager, C&W Networks.

Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme, which utilises the 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics, delivers C&W Networks’ new increased capacity with scalable service speeds on existing undersea systems. With Ciena’s latest technology, the CFX-1 cable connecting the U.S. with Colombia and Jamaica is transformed to provide a 10-fold capacity increase of over 32Tb/s with 100Gb/s–400Gb/s services.

Visibility and end-to-end management of the cable network is possible with Ciena’s manage, control and plan (MCP) domain controller and Ciena Services provides deployment and reconfiguration services to accelerate time to revenue and ensure project success.

“C&W Networks’ submarine cables cross the ocean to bring the pan-Caribbean region new opportunities and economic growth through connectivity,” says Ian Clarke, vice president of global submarine solutions, Ciena. “With our GeoMesh Extreme, they’re able to do that while maximising spectral efficiency and minimising the cost-, space- and power-per-bit transported, resulting in lower total cost of ownership and greater competitive advantage.”

