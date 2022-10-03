Technology alliances and new use cases are key to building opportunities in the 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. Business technology journalist Antony Savvas looks at some interesting developments in the past week.

Disaggregation

Dell Technologies is introducing a new telecom cloud infrastructure solution, co-engineered with Wind River, to help communications service providers (CSPs) “reduce complexity” and “accelerate” their cloud-native network deployments, say the partners.

To power these solutions, that allow telcos to mix-and-match different parts of infrastructure from multiple providers to reduce overall cost, Dell’s telecom partner certification programme simplifies the process for technology partners to validate and integrate their products within a rapidly growing open technology ecosystem.

Communications consultancy Analysys Mason estimates the CSP network cloud infrastructure industry will quadruple from US$6.9 billion (€7.06 billion) in 2020 to $30.1 billion (€30.80 billion) by 2026. However, it says, unlike typical clouds used by enterprises, clouds for mobile networks must address distributed geographic areas and strict service level agreements (SLAs), while also supporting a wide range of software, compute and networking technologies. This has made such deployments “complex and costly”, says the consultancy.

“As the telecom network disaggregates, network operators are challenged to effectively acquire, deploy, test and operate a myriad of open, cloud-native solutions,” says Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager for Dell’s telecom systems business. “With our first open telecom cloud engineered system with Wind River, which is a leader in Open RAN deployments, we can partner with CSPs globally to simplify their transition to cloud-native technologies.”

Saving money

Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks promise to simplify telecom cloud network deployment and management, while accelerating the introduction of new technologies and lowering operational expenses (OpEX).

Dell says ACG Research estimates that CSPs deploying these blocks can reduce OpEx by 42%, resulting in a 134% return on investment over five years. The blocks include Dell PowerEdge servers, Dell Bare Metal Orchestrator management software, and a CSP’s choice of integrated telecom cloud software platforms, beginning with Wind River Studio.

The are designed to meet specific telecom workload requirements and use cases, spanning the network core to Open RAN distributed units (DUs) and centralised units (CUs).

Collaboration welcome

“The introduction of Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks represents the type of collaboration and innovation needed between vendors to affordably scale Open RAN,” says Andy Dunkin, head of OpenRAN RF and digital platforms at Vodafone. “We expect this new technology will simplify the design, deployment and management of networks, so new services on Open RAN can be delivered faster and more efficiently to customers.”

With leading IT infrastructure providers like HPE, VMware and a number of other big players focusing on the needs of telcos in the Open RAN space, the Dell move is clearly welcome.

IoT in the wild

Over the summer, record temperatures and droughts caused large-scale wildfires around the world. According to the United Nations, wildfires are “likely” to increase by a third by 2050.

Current techniques and technologies used to detect wildfires are insufficient on their own because they rely on firefighters or cameras stationed on watch towers, or satellites that are thousands of kilometres away.

And existing solutions can only detect a fire once it is seen above the forest canopy, relying on the visible presence of smoke plumes from large-scale fires. In some instances, this can take over six hours, at which point a fire has already become difficult to manage and requires large and costly firefighting resources.

Cost of forest fires

The global financial cost of wildfires is predicted to reach up to $200 billion dollars a year if one or more countries have “bad fire seasons”, according to Chuck Watson, a disaster modeller for Enki Research.

Dryad Networks, an environmental Internet of Things (IoT) startup based in Berlin, Germany, has launched its solar-powered Silvanet sensor network to the market, able to deliver “ultra-early” wildfire detection and forest monitoring across the world.

The system effectively mitigates wildfires by detecting them during the smouldering stage, between 0 and 60 minutes, enabling firefighters to be alerted quickly to try and stop their spread.

Dryad’s solution incorporates low-cost solar-powered sensors, a LoRaWAN-based mesh networking infrastructure, and a cloud analytics platform. Alternatives often rely on 4G/LTE mobile networks that cannot penetrate dense and/or remote forests, which therefore have limited use in fire detection.

Carsten Brinkschulte, CEO of Dryad, says: “We’re already working with partners globally and have 12 proof of concepts taking place in America, Europe, Canada and Asia. We have 230,000 sensors on order for 2023, up from 10,000 next month. By 2030, we aim to deploy 120 million sensors across the world’s forests, all of which will be manufactured right here in Germany.”

The usefulness of IoT is not restricted to forests when it comes to the environment either.

In the bog

Across Europe, peatlands, or peat bogs, are valuable ecosystems that store five times more CO2 than forests. Ensuring these peatlands are preserved is of paramount importance across the continent. Although in the past, they have been widely dug up for their deep nutrients for growing food or decorative gardening, and also for their fuel properties. In Scotland, peat is also used in the whisky-making process.

Finland is home to almost a third of Europe’s peatlands and Sweden is home to a quarter of it. The remainder is located in the UK, Poland, Norway, Germany, Ireland, Estonia, Latvia, the Netherlands and France.

Now, a network of remotely monitored IoT sensors is being trialled to help monitor the health of peatland in Scotland’s remote Western Isles, in one of the first projects of its kind in Europe.

Peatland covers around 20% of Scotland and stores 1.7 billion tons of carbon, the equivalent of around 140 years of Scotland’s annual greenhouse gas emissions. However, it is estimated that 80% of this peatland is damaged, which allows it to dry out. If this continues it will release a large amount of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Monitoring peatland to measure its water content has traditionally been a manual task, with regular travel to monitoring stations in often remote locations, usually on foot.

The year-long trial is being carried out by UK digital connectivity specialist FarrPoint in collaboration with local organisations, and with funding from the Scottish government.

‘A game changer’

FarrPoint says its IoT solution could become a “game changer” in helping to save peatlands in the UK “and beyond”, by providing real-time information to inform how restoration work impacts the health of the peat.

“Scotland’s peatlands are one of our key natural resources in the fight against rising carbon emissions and we must make efforts to protect them,” says Andrew Muir, FarrPoint CEO. “This summer’s drought has shown how vulnerable the UK is to extreme heat. This trial will provide valuable and timely data that will help inform future peatland restoration activities in other remote regions of Scotland, and other parts of Europe.”

We hear a lot about the worsening problems of the environment, IoT can certainly play its part in addressing growing concerns.

The author is Antony Savvas, a global freelance business technology journalist.

