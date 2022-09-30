Bucharest, Romania. 26 September, 2022 – FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and chairman Carlos Manuel Baigorri of National Telecommunications Agency of Brazil (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações or Anatel) signed a MOU to work together in combatting unwanted robocalls and to promote advanced communications such as 5G and 6G. chairwoman Rosenworcel also signed a similar partnership agreement with Vlad Ștefan Stoica, president of Romania’s National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM).

MOU with Brazil

“As we began talking to our Brazilian counterparts about robocalls, it became clear that we not only shared a desire to combat these attacks on consumers worldwide, but that we had other shared telecommunications priorities that we could, should, and must work together on,” says chairwoman Rosenworcel. “Together, we want to help connect the U.S. and the Brazilian people with the most modern online services available. This means 5G, advanced Wi-Fi, cybersecurity cooperation, and more. Now we can share best practices and work together to help our peoples excel in this modern age.”

The Memorandum of Understanding signed today at the 2022 Plenipotentiary Conference of the International telecommunication Union (ITU) in Bucharest, Romania expressed the agencies’ “shared interest in effective telecommunications regulation that promotes competitive markets, technological innovation, and reducing the digital divide.” The agencies agreed to collaborate on, among other issues: protecting consumers (including combatting

unwanted calls); spectrum management policies; supply chain security and cybersecurity; universal access to telecommunications and broadband services; Wireless Emergency Alert system; and equipment authorisation procedures.

MOU with Romania

“This is an important agreement between two great partners,” says chairwoman Rosenworcel. “I thank our wonderful hosts not only for formalising this partnership, but also for providing their beautiful country and capital city to host this important international conference. I am grateful that I can not only return home inspired by Romanian hospitality,

leadership, and culture, but with a formal partnership upon which we can continue our productive collaboration on these important issues.”

The Memorandum of Understanding signed today with the host country of this vital international telecommunications conference determined to strengthen the relationship between the regulators by “means of increased engagement in regulatory policy dialogue.” This agreement addresses the importance of cooperation in areas including satellite regulatory policy including satellite frequency monitoring; broadband infrastructure deployment; spectrum management, coordination, and policy; robocall mitigation and prevention; and telecom networks and services security and resilience.

