Santa Clara, United States and Tokyo, Japan – Versa Networks, the recognised secure access service edge (SASE) provider, and Nabiq of Japan announced their new partnership to deliver advanced private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan. Leveraging integrated security, networking and Versa’s platform for hosting 5G Core technology, Nabiq is offering these new capabilities as a managed service for its enterprise customers and local 5G partners, such as Tamagawa Holdings Co., Ltd.

As a result of this partnership, Nabiq is offering new managed services for SASE-delivered Private 5G in the Japan market. As the first step, Nabiq is providing Versa’s managed service on Tamagawa’s local 5G platform.

Tamagawa Holding Co., Ltd. is planning to deliver the private 5G sharing service, which provides private 5G capabilities to enterprises on Tamagawa’s on-premise 5G platform. Nabiq manages the installation and operation of Tamagawa’s platform with its skills and experience in the wireless broadband business. Tamagawa and Nabiq have added Versa’s enhanced managed capabilities to the private 5G sharing service.

Nabiq’s’s cloud-based Private 5G service is delivered from 5G services hosted on AWS, with the on-premise Versa platform hosting the user-plane function (UPF) and control plane function of the Private 5G services at the customer premises, all integrated using service-chaining with versa operating system (VOS).

“Nabiq provides the support for enterprise end users and partners such as Tamagawa that develop the local 5G services,” says Tomohito Takatsu, president, Nabiq. “Local 5G enables high-speed wide-bandwidth and low-latency data transmission, and is expected as a communication infrastructure for the remote management in the production lines of Japan’s factories and remote medical operations. These applications require solid security functions. Versa’s SASE is great not only for SD-WAN but also for SD-LAN on which those applications run. Nabiq choose Versa for its excellent security capabilities and its worldwide experience.”

Versa’s VOS enables approach to 5G edge solutions by combining virtual machines with SASE multi-tenancy to enable hosting and slicing of the 5G UPF data plane, connectivity, and security for the 5G control plane. This approach enables customers’ sensitive data to remain secured on-site, and delivers the low latency and performance required for AI applications, IOT and sensors. Versa also supports many customers with a single edge platform, which is important in dense metro areas such as Tokyo.

“We are pleased to partner with Nabiq and help bring private 5G services to enterprises across Japan,” says Tony Fallows, senior vice president, global business development, Versa Networks. “Versa is extensible to new and relevant use-cases, especially for service providers to drive new revenue streams for managed services using Versa’s one-box CPE. This use-case application with Nabiq showcases how MSPs can easily build and deploy private and local 5G networks with Versa SASE.”

Versa’s unified SASE delivers functions that tightly integrate and deliver services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via VOS with a single-pass parallel processing architecture and managed through a single pane-of-glass. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, next-generation firewall, next-generation firewall as a service, unified threat management (UTM) including advanced threat protection (ATP), secure web gateway (SWG), zero trust network access (ZTNA), cloud access security broker (CASB), data loss prevention (DLP), remote browser isolation (RBI), and user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA). Versa’s unified SASE goes above and beyond management console automation integration, by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

As the provider in SASE, the fastest growing security and networking category, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the solution proven to deliver the architecture for high performance and security. Dell’Oro Group listed Versa as the 2021 SASE market share leader with 84% market share for the unified category in its 4Q21 network security quarterly report; and Frost and Sullivan ranks Versa as the #2 worldwide market share provider in SASE. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise management associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus