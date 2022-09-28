The UK has marked the first meeting of the UK-EEA EFTA Joint Committee, by signing a decision to cap charges for using data and making calls and texts in Norway and Iceland.

The cap is a world-first in an FTA, keeping costs low for holidaymakers and business travellers to Norway and Iceland.

International Trade Minister Conor Burns MP, says “This news builds on the landmark trade agreement between the UK and Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and is the first of its kind world-wide showing how the innovative trade deals we negotiate are bringing real benefits to British travellers.

“I look forward to working with businesses across the UK to take advantage of deals that banish barriers, boost jobs and save money.”

Our trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein signed last year aims to boost critical sectors like digital, financial, and professional business services, slash tariffs on top-quality British exports and support jobs in every corner of the UK.

The new FTA allows UK mobile operators to offer their customers surcharge-free mobile roaming in Norway and Iceland by creating a mechanism to cap the rates operators charges each other.

Background:

Once this decision is in place, the UK will then implement secondary legislation which will be in place early next year. We will work with Mobile Operators to ensure that the savings secured from this cap are filtered down to consumers.

Liechtenstein is not party to mobile roaming provisions due to their capacity. However, there is an option for this to be extended to them at a future date.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus