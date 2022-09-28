Augusta, United States – Fidium’s multi-gigabit, all fibre service is now available to 41,000 additional homes in eastern Maine, increasing fibre connectivity in the state by 50%.

According to a University of Missouri study, higher rates of access to and adoption of wired broadband, like fibre, leads to higher employment in rural communities. Additional studies have shown that high-speed internet is connected to higher median household incomes and increased entrepreneurial activity in smaller towns.

“I’m really excited for folks to experience Fidium Fiber internet,” says Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business at Consolidated Communications. “Fidium is on its way to becoming the largest fibre provider in all of Maine, and we’re excited to be making so much progress in closing the digital divide.”

Fidium brings together highly reliable, symmetrical same upload and download speeds) fibre internet with the flexibility and resiliency of a mesh WiFi network. Fidium’s WiF6 technology continuously optimises your home network experience. Customers can also get VoIP home phone service and streaming TV service. High-speed fibre plans start at just [$35 (€36.57) per month, and discounts are available to eligible households through the affordable connectivity plan and lifeline broadband discount.

Every Fidium Fibre internet plan offers:

simple, affordable pricing [$70 (€73.13) per month for 1 Gig,] that includes WiFi equipment, with no data cap and no contract;

an intelligent whole-home mesh WiFi 6 experience with a top-rated gateway;

the Attune WiFi mobile app providing network visibility and management, age-appropriate content settings, guest access, time of day usage controls, speed tests and more;

easy, hassle-free installation on your schedule with text updates and two-hour appointment windows;

intuitive customer portal with self-service options; and

real time, proactive network monitoring to solve issues remotely and ensure the best internet performance.

Construction is now underway in Lisbon Falls, where more than 6,000 homes will have access to Fidium in the coming weeks. More information is available at FidiumFiber.

Earlier this year, NTIA announced consolidated had been selected for a grant in partnership with Maine connectivity authority, which will bring Fidium Fibre to 21,000 homes in the Blue Hills Peninsula, Farmington and the Rangeley region. Fidium is already serving homes in Bangor, Eastbrook, Long Island, Portland, Rockland and Stonington, Maine.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus