Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, Orange Cyberdefense, a cybersecurity services provider, and Netskope, a provider in secure access service edge (SASE), are partnering to deliver a new SSE (Security Service Edge) solution embedded into the Orange Telco Cloud Platform. The enhanced solution is designed to deliver optimal performance with maximised security, meaning enterprises will no longer need to find a compromise between the two.

A decade of shifting to cloud and mobile computing, along with the ever-present demands of hybrid work environments, have put security and networking requirements on a collision course. While SSE addresses the security challenges, enterprises need to incorporate them into overarching connectivity strategies to realise the full benefits of SASE.

The partnership will leverage Orange Cyberdefense’s security expertise and Netskope’s global security private cloud footprint and SSE leadership, enabling Orange Business Services to deliver consistent internet security on and off the network. This will help protect enterprise customers from data loss and the growing volume of sophisticated threats across cloud, web and private applications, with the full attributes of a cloud-native platform.

The co-managed solution will reduce complexity for enterprises, providing continuously updated cloud security via the Orange Business Services Telco Cloud Platform. Telco Cloud Platform is a revolution in the way networks are built, run, and managed with enhanced performance. The software-defined approach optimised for telco workloads allows for greater agility and cost reduction.

Securing an enterprise’s most important assets: people and data

This hybrid architecture embeds Netskope’s points-of-presence (POPs) within the Orange network, strengthening the Orange customer value proposition by delivering the benefits of the Orange network, including speed and agility, while enabling customers to tap into the power of Netskope Intelligent SSE.

Netskope Intelligent SSE provides granular visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device.

“Cloud transformation and hybrid work models mean that traditional security architectures are no longer effective or efficient. Plugging our market leading platform into Orange’s network will enable Orange to significantly increase its offering to enterprises looking to secure data without limiting business productivity,” explains Sanjay Beri, CEO, Netskope.

“Increasingly enterprises are using the internet as their only WAN transport, even in a growing threat landscape. Working together we are delivering Orange customers a SASE-ready WAN edge while upgrading the security of the enterprise’s network without downgrading the user experience,” says Hugues Foulon, CEO, Orange Cyberdefense.

“This innovative partnership is an important part of our Evolution Platform concept designed to simplify connectivity, cloud, and security and support business outcomes from end-to-end, providing real-time protection for our users, their applications, and data, wherever they are. It underscores our position as a trailblazer in SSE and managed services, providing the right balance of performance, speed, and protection to our customers,” adds Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO, Orange Business Services.

