Shenzhen China – Fibocom, a global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announced its 5G modules FG160-EAU and FM160-EAU have completed commercial network testing under two of the largest Brazilian carriers’ 5G Standalone (SA) networks. Leveraging the two carriers’ nationwide 5G network, Fibocom 5G modules can deliver exciting 5G experience for IoT applications such as FWA, reaching more than 1Gbps throughput.

Specially, FM160-EAU has been certified by ANATEL, the 3GPP R16-compliant module receiving the certification, which provides high-value 5G experience for mass data scenarios. Using the Fibocom FG160 development kit as well as 5G CPE integrated with FM160 module, the speed performance has reached up to 1.3Gbps.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X62 modem chipset, FG160/FM160 module series is backward compatible with LTE-TDD, LTE-FDD and WCDMA network standards. It delivers maximum downlink rates of 3.5Gbps and uplink rates of 900Mbps, empowering IoT applications with lightening data transmission speeds. Supporting NR carrier aggregation (CA), FG160/FM160 optimises 5G user experience with extended coverage, boosted throughput and increased capacity.

Along with abundant functionalities such as digital audio, VoLTE and VoNR, the module series also supports multi-constellation GNSS, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS and Galileo, which provides high-performance positioning and navigation. Meanwhile, it supports multiple operating systems (Linux/ Android/ Windows), various network protocols as well as industry-standard interfaces (USIM, USB 3.1, PCIe 4.0 and I2S), allowing much flexibility and ease of integration for customer’s deployment.

“We are excited to perform the commercial 5G SA network testing in Brazil with TIM and Claro. 5G will become more widespread in Brazil, unlocking new opportunities for businesses and consumers. Fibocom look forward to cooperating with carriers and business partners, further bolstering 5G commercialisation with high-performance connectivity solutions,” says Ron Friedman, VP of Americas sales dept., Fibocom.

