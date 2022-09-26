Chicago and Boulder, United States – NuCurrent, the global provider in wireless power technology, announced that it developed a new wireless transmitter architecture, the MP-A24 Qi design specification. The new standard utilises proprietary software to significantly reduce cost, simplify design and improve thermal efficiencies. PopPower 2, the second-generation of PopSockets‘ flagship wireless charger, to be mass-produced with this technology and hits shelves.

“With MP-A24, we’re addressing the utmost challenges facing extended-range Qi charging – namely: component size and cost,” says Rob Diebold, NuCurrent VP of global sales. “By addressing these challenges, we’ll bring high-performance Qi to more devices, ultimately increasing consumer adoption of this technology worldwide.”

The first-generation PopPower device utilised NuCurrent’s MP-A17 Qi design specification, the Qi-certified,15-Watt wireless charger design with an extended charging distance of up to 12mm (which was over 3 times the distance of the previous standard at the time), to charge through PopGrips and other thick phone accessories. The hardware required for MP-A24-based designs is 82% smaller than MP-A17, while still delivering 15W at up to 12mm of separation due to NuCurrent’s proprietary software. MP-A24 is also reconfigurable, allowing it to be integrated into custom product designs with challenging size constraints. For PopSockets, MP-A24 has resulted in a slimmer second-generation PopPower 2 without compromising the superior performance of the first-generation PopPower.

“Through our technology partnership, PopSockets and NuCurrent have developed wireless power products that have been first-in-industry solutions with each launch,” says Altan Nahum, PopSockets VP of product. “When you step back, you realise these accomplishments are monumental and drive real value for the business.”

For more information on NuCurrent’s low frequency wireless charging technology, contact sales@nucurrent.com. To purchase a PopPower 2 wireless charger, visit PopSockets.

