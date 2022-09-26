Netcracker Technology announced that Virgin Media O2 Business has chosen Netcracker Revenue Management, part of the Netcracker Digital BSS product suite, for capabilities. The consolidated revenue management platform is expected to help the operator improve customer experience by centralising B2B billing for its user base.

Virgin Media O2 launched in 2021 as a joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefonica SA, combining the UK’s and most reliable mobile network with a broadband network offering the fastest widely available broadband speeds. Virgin Media O2 Business is a connectivity partner for the public sector and businesses of all sizes, from small and medium companies to large enterprise and wholesale customers. By bringing all revenue management functions onto Netcracker’s platform, Virgin Media O2 Business expects to drive efficiencies and enhance customer experience through faster processing times and a unified billing platform.

“Bringing together the very best of Virgin Media and O2, we’ve made it our mission to upgrade the UK, and investing in a next-generation tech stack to give our customers a seamless experience is an important part of our integration,” says Jose Luis Carrizo, chief information officer at Virgin Media O2 Business. “Every day, Virgin Media O2 Business supports organizations of all sizes on their digital journey. As we move forward with our own digital transformation, we’re very pleased to work with Netcracker as a strategic partner, using its cloud-based platform to run our future billing operations.”

“Netcracker is honored to continue our work with Virgin Media O2 Business as it makes its mark as the biggest challenger in the UK market: providing a variety of managed connectivity services and flexible working capabilities, as well as security, data insight, 5G private networks, cloud solutions and wholesale services,” says Fabio Gatto, GM at Netcracker. “We are excited to play a major role in Virgin Media O2 Business’s transformation program as it continues to improve on customer experience, launch new and innovative services and drive growth.”

