fabien petitgrand of ubiik

20 September 2022 – Ubiik Inc., a global provider of private and hybrid LTE solutions, has announced a collaboration with Monogoto, a provider of cloud-based software solutions for cellular IoT. Ubiik is launching goRAN Ignition Kits, leveraging the Release 15 Cellular IoT (LTE-M/NB-IoT) Small Cell for private and hybrid LTE networks, along with Monogoto’s cloud based solution. The kits will enable enterprises and service providers to quickly and easily deploy cellular IoT solutions in the field, entirely managed and provisioned from the Cloud.

The goRAN Ignition Kits include everything needed to get started with deploying a complete LTE-M/NB-IoT network:

Ubiik’s goRAN: fully-integrated LTE-M/NB-IOT Radio Access Network in a Small Cell form-factor, with a flexible software-defined radio architecture supporting all FDD and TDD bands from 400MHz to 2.6GHz (e.g. 410/450MHz B31/72/87, Anterix’s B8, Ligado’s 1.6GHz B24)

Monogoto’s cloud-based platform: secure cloud-native Core Network as well as provisioning and management interface

User Equipments: evaluation end devices with LTE-M communication modules and fitted with Monogoto’s private LTE SIMs pre-provisioned in the Core Network

“We’ve been collaborating with Monogoto for more than a year on a solution that will revolutionise the Cellular IoT industry,” says Fabien Petitgrand, CTO of Ubiik. “This is a great way for our customers to get started with deploying zero-configuration LTE-M/NB-IoT networks.”

Ubiik goRAN is a full-software Release 15 Radio Access Network (RAN) designed for private networks. It supports multi-carrier standalone NB-IoT, standalone LTE-M in 1.4MHz and 3MHz bandwidth, as well as LTE Cat-1 and Cat-1bis up to 5MHz bandwidth. It can also support voice applications via VoLTE both for LTE-M and Cat-1. With its LTE Cat-1 and Ethernet backhaul options, it can operate either as an eNodeB connecting securely to an external Evolved Packet Core (EPC) or as an all-in-one Access Point with built-in EPC and integrated Home Subscriber Server (HSS). An external HSS can also be interfaced over 3GPP’s S6a standard interface.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ubiik to offer our cloud-based platform, enabling plug-and-play deployment of private LTE networks at any scale,” says Maor Efrati, CTO of Monogoto. “We see the benefits from the cloud for private and hybrid LTE networks, and we are excited to offer it alongside Ubiik’s goRAN.”

Visit Ubiik and Monogoto at MWC Las Vegas 2022 September 28-30, 2022, at the Las Vegas convention centre. Ubiik goRAN Ignition Kits will be showcased live at booth W2.1144 and Monogoto, at booth W1.728.

