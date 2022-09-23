19 September 2022 – Semtech Corporation, a global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the expansion of its FiberEdge platform with two new integrated circuit (IC) solutions, the GN1300 and GN1400 TIAs. The FiberEdge GN1300 and GN1400 are single lane 24-28Gbps 25G non-return-to-zero (NRZ) TIAs specialised for use in both grey (single color) and multiple color wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) optical modules. Additionally, both the GN1300 and GN1400 enable industrial temperature range operation for use in optical modules for 5G wireless base stations for front-haul and aggregate networks.

The increasing demand for data traffic from consumers and organisations for applications such as multimedia streaming, industrial automation and telehealth services is being met from increased 5G wireless infrastructure, that is expected to be deployed globally using C-band and mmWave spectrums for at least another decade. Semtech has been a specialist in meeting the needs of X-haul transport with innovative IC technology solutions and is now leveraging its FiberEdge platform to provide industry leading TIA solutions for all categories of SFP28 optical transceiver module applications such as 25G LR, BiDi, CWDM6, LAN-WDM, and DWDM that reach up to 40km.

“Semtech continues to offer a complete platform of 5G wireless solutions with clock and data recovery (CDR) with integrated laser drivers and best in class TIAs covering all transmitter and receiver side applications for optical modules,” says Soham Shah, product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “The latest FiberEdge platform line-up of 25G NRZ TIAs products, when coupled with our existing ClearEdge portfolio, enable a particularly high performing and robust solution for all 25G segments.”

Semtech’s FiberEdge TIA platform for 5G wireless includes:

GN1086: 24-28Gbps TIA

New – GN1300: 24-28Gbps TIA for PIN receiver applications

New – GN1400: 24-28Gbps TIA for APD receiver applications

GN1700: 50Gbps PAM4 TIA

Semtech’s comprehensive 5G wireless ClearEdge CDR platform includes:

GN2152: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated DML Driver

GN2146: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated EML / MZM Driver

GN2154: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated SE EML Driver

GN2504C: Unidirectional Quad 25-28Gbps CDR

GN2148: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated VCSEL Driver

GN2149: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated TIA

