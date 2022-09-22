Barrie, Canada – Bell announced the expansion of pure fibre Internet service to homes and businesses in Barrie. Part of Bell’s capital expenditure acceleration program for investment in national next-generation network infrastructure, the expansion program will bring all-fibre broadband access to approximately 40,000 additional locations in Barrie by 2025.

Fully funded by Bell, this broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download and upload speeds of up to 3 Gbps and access to Bell services such as Fibe TV. By the end of this year, Bell will have invested approximately [$14 billion (€14.23 billion)] in capital expenditures since 2020, including planned capital expenditures of approximately [$5 billion (€5.08 billion)] in 2022, to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks.

Jeff Lehman, mayor of Barrie, says “With the last few years showing us just how essential broadband capacity is, this major investment in internet infrastructure in Barrie means better service for residents and better bandwidth for businesses. I welcome Bell’s investment in our city and see this as another step forward in our competitiveness as a community.”

Bruce Furlong, SVP network, Bell, says “We are proud to bring our pure fibre connection to over 40,000 households and businesses in Barrie. Residents need fast and reliable Internet connections more than ever to stay connected at home or at work. Through our own fully-funded investments in world-class broadband networks, Bell is advancing our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout the country and across our footprint.”

