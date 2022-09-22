The United States and Australia are committed to maintaining the security and resilience of our telecommunications networks, including by fostering a diverse supply chain and promoting secure future connectivity.

Through the Quad’s Memorandum of Cooperation on 5G supplier diversification and open radio access networks, our governments and likeminded partners are focused on harnessing critical and emerging technologies to enhance the prosperity and security of the Indo-Pacific region.

This joint statement reaffirms the commitment of the Department of Home Affairs and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop and strengthen practical cooperation in open, Interoperable, and disaggregated telecommunications approaches, including as pertains to testing-related activities for

open radio access networks (Open RAN). This cooperation reflects and builds upon the principles outlined in the 2021 prague proposals on telecommunications supplier diversity, which both of our governments endorse.

Our agencies will support regular information sharing on relevant 5G testing-related efforts and harness opportunities for joint activities that advance a competitive and diverse telecommunications market. Our existing relationship will be further strengthened through increased collaboration on progress and findings in relation to the technical security of open RAN, minimising duplication of effort, facilitating exchange of best practices, and promoting our shared goals and values. Finally, we will seek to enhance our coordination when engaging with additional governments and

international fora on these priorities.

We look forward to working closely together to support a common approach to future connectivity and supply chain resilience across our telecommunications networks, in order to ensure our economic and national security.

