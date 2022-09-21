15 September 2022 – Qorvo, a global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announces the availability of the industry’s most complete 1.8 GHz DOCSIS 4.0 product portfolio. DOCSIS 4.0 delivers up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) downstream and increases upstream speeds up to 6 Gbps.

Greater two-way interaction required for today’s entertainment systems and home and enterprise networks is driving demand for increased downstream bandwidth and upstream capabilities. Building on Qorvo’s equally complete portfolio of DOCSIS 3.1 devices, this comprehensive DOCSIS 4.0 product portfolio enables cable operators and MSOs to quickly upgrade their infrastructure to meet the growing demand for multi-gigabit speeds.

Qorvo is the first company to offer a complete and readily available 1.8 GHz product portfolio for DOCSIS 4.0. With 30 products, it is the largest such product line in the industry and consists of high-output power doublers, drivers, pre-amps, return amps, VCA, DSA, switches and voltage variable equalisers. Qorvo offers customers a single, trusted source for DOCSIS 4.0 capabilities.

Diwakar Vishakhadatta, Qorvo’s general manager for High Performance Analog Infrastructure products, says, “Qorvo is the only company to support customers at every project stage of DOCSIS 4.0. Designers can start development today, optimising their networks with high-performance products that are readily available from a single, trusted source.”

The flagship device of Qorvo’s DOCSIS 4.0 portfolio is the new QPA3315 output amplifier, the world’s first super-high-output, hybrid power doubler in production. This GaN-based power amplifier (PA) offers RF output power. By providing immediate access to a full line of 1.8 GHz products with a power doubler, Qorvo enables cable equipment manufacturers to accelerate their customers’ move to DOCSIS 4.0, while leveraging the value of their investments in the existing network.

Qorvo offers customers extensive expertise and economies of scale by producing and shipping large volumes of cable PAs (1 million per quarter) from its R&D, manufacturing and testing facilities in Nuremberg, Germany.

Qorvo is a supplier for the wired broadband market with end-to-end solutions. Learn more here.

