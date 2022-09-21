Juniper Networks, a specialist in secure, AI-driven networks, has announced Apstra Freeform, the newest expansion to its multivendor data centre automation and assurance platform. This capability allows Juniper’s enterprise, service provider and cloud provider customers to manage and automate their data centre operations regardless of topology and protocols used.

Network operations are rapidly evolving. Whether it’s managing the effects of a global supply chain crunch or coping with changes in the workforce spurred by the pandemic, organisations of all sizes and sectors face architectural questions that will shape how they build their data centres. Sole sourcing will become multivendor, configuration will become intent-driven and root-cause identification and remediation will become automated. Juniper Apstra was built from the ground up to address this new era of operations. Apstra Freeform aims to unify experiences across vendors and automate key data centre workflows as the single source of truth for data centre configuration.

Freeform builds upon Apstra’s powerful intent-based networking capabilities for full lifecycle data centre management across a range of data centre topologies and vendors, enabling a reliable user experience that encompasses the following key features:

New reference design covering any topology. With this new software release, Apstra simplifies IT operations by extending its intent-based networking capability to any protocol, any topology and any network domain. Customers can now choose the architecture that fits their business needs while taking advantage of Apstra capabilities.

Reliable operations . Apstra's role as the single source of truth enables data centre designs to be applied consistently, every time. Closed-loop feedback provides IT professionals with reliable operations across disparate infrastructure.

. Apstra’s role as the single source of truth enables data centre designs to be applied consistently, every time. Closed-loop feedback provides IT professionals with reliable operations across disparate infrastructure. Value now accessible to more customers. As part of this new release, Juniper is introducing a new Apstra licensing model. Freeform extends Apstra capabilities to significantly more use cases. Customers can now choose from three licensing tiers with the option to seamlessly upgrade at any time as needed.

“Apstra continues to emphasise the importance of reliable and consistent multivendor data centre operations,” says Mike Bushong, group VP of data centre product management at Juniper Networks. “With the introduction of Freeform, we are expanding operational efficiency further into the market. Freeform brings full control of the network design into the hands of data center operators, giving them complete flexibility and versatility. Without topology constraints, we are truly democratising intent-based networking and allowing everyone to benefit from the best operational practices in the cloud era.”

To address ever-evolving business requirements, organisations must continue to focus on the speed and scale of their operations, all while maintaining reliability. Apstra delivers consistent, reliable data centre operations through continuously validated, intent-driven blueprints across multiple vendors. By giving customers the freedom of choice and innovation through multivendor support, Juniper continues to take a fundamentally different approach to data centre operations management.

Juniper Networks Professional Services provides Apstra Automated Deployment and Migration Services for customers using validated data centre reference designs, as well as flexible Freeform reference designs. Both Services are fully customisable and can be tailored to specific customer requirements or leveraged for any feature, protocol or architecture.

“Atos has enjoyed a partnership with Juniper for over ten years. As a global system integrator, we give our clients business plasticity to change, adapt and innovate with velocity, creating standard multi-partner, repeatable data centre network architectures. Data centre reference designs within Apstra allow us to deploy and operate partner agnostic data centre network fabrics quickly, automatically and seamlessly. Atos supports customers in many verticals and, occasionally, requirements dictate different network architectures. With Apstra Freeform, we’re able to automatically build different architectures and still operate them using Apstra. Flexible vendor agnostic network architectures with Apstra’s reliability, simplicity, telemetry and intent networking are an excellent enhancement to the Apstra platform.” says Lee Wright, VP CTO infrastructure, Atos.

“Apstra’s ability to manage multivendor environments gives our customers the strategic flexibility to use hardware from different vendors. Freeform introduces additional capabilities to employ Apstra over a range of different data centre designs, all packaged with a licensing model built for scale.” says David Brady, EVP, Myriad360.

“Data centre operations teams are confronting challenges and complexity on multiple fronts: the pressure to make network operations simpler and more agile through extensive automation; supply chain disruptions that affect availability of infrastructure and timing of refresh schedules; the complexity of heterogenous application environments and infrastructure; and skills gaps that inhibit how quickly existing personnel can adapt to change. With the release of Freeform, Juniper Apstra is helping customers address these challenges by investing Apstra’s full-lifecycle intent-based network management with a greater degree of versatility to accommodate a broader array of protocols and topologies.” says Brad Casemore, research vice president, datacentre and multicloud networks, IDC.

