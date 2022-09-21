Montclair, United States – Future Technologies Venture, LLC, (Future Technologies), a system integrator focused on Industry 4.0 and Mission Critical solutions, and Sitetracker, the deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, announced a partnership that will enable future technologies’ private network customers (Private 4G/5G, fibre, IoT, fixed wireless, edge computing) to have the insights, efficiencies, and competitive advantages of Sitetracker included in their digital asset management as a service solution.

“Our customers are Fortune 50 to Fortune 5000 and the US Department of Defense customers deploying private networks for mission critical and Industry 4.0 applications, so our solutions need to be cutting-edge, reliable, and secure,” says Peter Cappiello, CEO, Future Technologies. “With Sitetracker, we have a more robust and complete private network digital asset management solution, giving customers even better data, planning, and insights into their productions.”

Future Technologies’ digital asset management solution is an extension of Future Technologies project-based services offering the company have been delivering the past 22 years. In these customer engagements, Future Technologies provides end-to-end solutions through use case definition & solution, site audits, network design, RF design, tower mapping, structural analysis, construction drawings, regulatory review, environmental services, zoning & permitting, deployment and maintenance. Through this partnership with Sitetracker, Future Technologies has curated the Sitetracker platform to be a single pane of glass for their private network clients to efficiently manage their digital transformation of their network (wired & wireless), edge computing, vertical assets (towers, poles, rooftops) and IoT devices (sensors, access control, cameras).

This digital asset management solution is already being implemented for a large Fortune 150 energy customer for a digital oil field private network deployment (fibre, CBRS, fixed wireless, IoT), as well as a US department of defense customer for private cellular network (4G/5G) production deployment. Future Technologies and Sitetracker anticipate quickly expanding this digital asset management solution to their over 180 existing private network clients across vertical markets including oil & gas, chemical, manufacturing, logistics, rail, utility, and the department of defense. According to research from IDC, worldwide private LTE/5G wireless infrastructure revenues will reach [$8.3 billion (€8.37 billion)] by 2026, and the market is expected to achieve a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7% over the 2022-2026 forecast period.

“Future Technologies’ focuses on solving client problems with an emphasis on use case development for each customer and provides them a tailored, intelligent approach to private networks to activate these solutions, and now with Sitetracker, each customer’s use case solutions can be further dissected, strategised, managed, and deployed,” says Giuseppe Incitti, CEO, Sitetracker. “By our two companies partnering, customers get a best-of-breed managed service that will offer them unparalleled value across their entire production cycle. We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship with Future Technologies and their customers.”

