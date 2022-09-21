Shenzhen China. 14 September 2022 – Fibocom, a global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announced the development of 5G module based on the newly-launched MediaTek T830 platform. Fibocom has been focusing on the development of wireless connectivity technology, accelerating the process from 5G module to 5G reality. Adopting the up-to-date T830 platform, Fibocom will provide enhanced 5G module solutions to empower the deployment of 5G FWA for carriers and customers worldwide.

The MediaTek T830 chipset supports 3GPP Release 16 (R16) capabilities, which is ideal for 5G FWA including customer-premise equipment (CPE), routers, mobile hotspots etc. With built-in quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU, it is a 4nm platform that supports 5G speeds up to 7.01Gbps and 5G Sub-6GHz 4CC-CA (Carrier Aggregation) plus mixed duplex FDD/TDD support. This highly integrated platform represents the latest advancements in both 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity, which can enable global customers to build extremely high-performance 5G FWA products with power efficiency.

In 2021, Fibocom has launched the 5G module series FG360 based on the MediaTek T750 chipset, reaching millions of shipments in the field of 5G FWA. Powered by the latest T830 platform, Fibocom’s new 5G module enables performance improvement in terms of speed, coverage and reliability. It is designed to provide better performance, more flexible, customised and professional solutions to 5G FWA. The module can also support enhanced connectivity solutions, including Dual-band 2×2 Wi-Fi 7 for Mi-Fi (BE6500) and Tri-band 4×4 Wi-Fi 7 for CPE (BE19000). These solutions feature new Wi-Fi 7 capabilities such as 160MHz/ 320MHz/ 6GHz bandwidth, 4096 QAM, Multi-Link Operation (MLO), as well as maximum 10Gb Ethernet.

“Standing at the industry forefront, Fibocom has dived into the opportunities and challenges of 5G commercialisation,” says Simon Tao, general manager of MBB Product Management Dept., Fibocom. “Our new 5G module based on MediaTek’ latest T830 platform is set to further enhance our 5G portfolios, bringing high-speed, low latency, and ultra-reliable 5G connectivity solution to FWA and more.”

