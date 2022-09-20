16-page Guide to MWC Las Vegas inside VanillaPlus magazine
The inaugural Mobile World Congress Las Vegas event takes place from the end of this month, and it is set to lay a roadmap for the issues and opportunities the mobile industry will meet on its continuing digital journey.
- Event Preview: Tony Savvas lifts the lid on the relocated event, highlighting keynote speakers and show themes.
- Talking Heads: Amdocs’ Shahar Yaacobi details the dramatic changes eSIM brings and explains why Apple is ditching the plastic SIM card
- Report: Inside the latest developments that are driving a smartphone revolution centred around eSIM
- Exclusive Feature: Jeremy Cowan takes a stroll through the metaverse to understand how work and play will be changed
- GSMA organisers details new features and latest keynote speakers
category: CSPs News