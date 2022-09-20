Cambridge. 20 September 2022 – Full Fibre Broadband focused internet service providers (ISP) Air Broadband has announced the national expansion of its broadband service reach to over 1 million properties in the UK on the CityFibre network. Formally available to over 250,000 homes and businesses, ISP Air Broadband has has announced it can now service over 1 million UK Homes and businesses.

Air Broadband up till now has been available to 250,000 homes across Derby, Hull, London, Cambridge, Lowestoft, Nottingham, Ipswich, Derby and Gloucester to name a few. This expansion will now reach as far north as York, Southeast as Swindon, in the South at Christchurch and the East with Norwich and everywhere in between to extend the ISP’s reach to over 1 million properties. An additional 35 towns and many more now have access to broadband services ranging from 100Mbps to 1000Mbps upload and download speeds, starting at a social tariff of £20 per month and those not on benefit support home services from £28 per month.

This expansion opens up the most competitive broadband prices in the market to many towns that have previously had to make do with ancient FTTC copper wired connections providing slow, glitchy speeds and work-from-home embarrassments or gaming frustrations and failures.

As one of the only internet service providers in the market to provide symmetrical upload and download speeds across most areas covered, Air Broadband has led changes in the industry to benefit customers in every way and provide them with a much more reliable and value-added broadband service.

In addition, Air Broadbands’ promises to not raise monthly broadband bills during a customers contract length flies in the face of large-scale competitors such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin who have all been reported to be planning price hikes, at a time when monthly costs are having a dramatic impact on UK households.

Andrew Glover, Air Broadband CEO explains this national expansion and company ethos as, ”We are extremely proud to expand our wonderful, reliable full fibre broadband services across the nation to many areas previously left behind by traditional copper connection broadband services. Our incredible speeds, great value prices, TV offerings and our Social tariff means that great broadband is available and accessible to everyone, every home and every business in the UK. As the most connected full fibre internet service provider in the UK we are proving that full fibre broadband access has now been democratised in the UK, released from the grasp of traditional incumbents who hike prices in times of the national cost of living crisis and never support customers when they need it, to build a new model of internet service for homes and businesses in all parts of the UK that gives you the homeowner or business the control over this home utility you deserve. We bring the type of broadband and Wi Fi services that were previously only available in offices of big city locations and provide it to anyone who wants a better standard of service and support for all their entertainment and work-from-home needs.

”With normal home services beginning at just £28 for 200Mbps, those looking to tighten their belts can rest assured there is now a better-valued service provider in their town.

And those on benefits programmes can explore the Air Broadband Air Support service which provides an incredible 100Mbps upload and download speed for just £20 per month, one of the fastest and cheapest service in the market for those who need extra support.

