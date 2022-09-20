13 September 2022 – Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has announced Amdocs Charging, which combines the best of industry capabilities in charging and business support systems, from both Amdocs and Openet to support convergent monetisation of new services across standalone 5G and beyond. Leading service providers, including two tier-one operators in North America, are already using Amdocs Charging to unite disparate monetisation efforts across their IT and network.

Historically, communications service providers (CSPs) have maintained many BSS platforms, supporting different lines of business with dated requirements. This limits their evolution, creating siloed environments for post-paid and pre-paid, fixed and mobile, 3G/4G and 5G, and more. In the 5G and cloud-native era, such silos are becoming unsustainable, and a new paradigm is required.

Amdocs Charging addresses these challenges, bringing together Amdocs charging offerings with those from Openet following its acquisition by Amdocs. This combined offering with a microservices-based platform, is accessed through Amdocs’ market-leading suite, CES22. The solution drives rapid time-to market for innovative services, which can monetise a wide range of new network currencies helping CSPs get a return on the investments made on 5G to date. CSPs using Amdocs’ existing charging offerings can move to this new product incrementally, while leveraging proven global scalability.

Features include:

Ready for emerging, diverse and large-scale use cases. These include the metaverse, virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), private enterprise networks, edge computing, network slicing and vehicle-to-vehicle applications across consumer and business verticals.

Offers more control, reduces operational costs, and improves time-to-market through a single catalog and diverse services environment.

Open APIs and an open and modular approach ensure enhanced support across OSS, BSS and the network, as well as partner efficiencies, regardless of vendor.

Synergistic policy and charging control to create new monetisation models leveraging Network Exposure Functions (NEF) and Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF).

John Abraham, principal analyst, Analysys Mason, says, “The coming together of Amdocs and Openet charging capabilities under Amdocs Charging marks a significant milestone in evolution of the monetisation portfolio of the largest vendor in this segment. Amdocs Charging will be complemented by Amdocs’ broader monetisation portfolio, which positions the company well to flexibly address 5G and beyond in a cost-effective manner.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy, Amdocs, says, “We live in a hybrid world of connectivity that spans 3G, 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi, and maximising the monetisation potential, while delivering on the promise of 5G and beyond, is critical to driving new revenue growth. Amdocs has made significant investments in our mission-critical, scalable, cloud-native charging platform, to deliver unparalleled convergent experiences that drive new service innovation, while removing the traditional boundaries between IT and network.”

