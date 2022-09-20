VanillaPlus Issue 5 2022: Explains why CSPs’ cloud native transformations rely ON trusted partners
Inside this issue:
- TALKING HEADS: Jon James, the chief executive of Nuuday talks to Netcracker’s Benedetto Spaziani about the CSP’s transformation of its mainframe OSS/BSS to an evergreen cloud-based architecture
- 5G PRIVATE NETWORKS: Michael Soulakis details how CSPs will be able to unlock the return on investment they’re making on 5G enterprise networks
- THE VANILLAPLUS GUIDE TO MWC LAS VEGAS 2022: Our 16-page Guide to the latest addition to the MWC series starts here
- INTERVIEW: Ribbon’s Steve McCaffery explains why CSPs need trusted suppliers of transformation technologies as they virtualise and go cloud native
- EVENT PREVIEW: Tony Savvas lifts the lid on the relocated event, highlighting keynote speakers and show themes
- INTERVIEW: Amdocs’ Shahar Yaacobi details the dramatic changes eSIM brings and explains why Apple is ditching the plastic SIM card
- eSIMs: Inside the latest developments that are driving a smartphone revolution centred around eSIM
- CASE STUDY: How one operator has saved millions in the battle to eradicate revenue share fraud
category: Digital Edition