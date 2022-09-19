Chicago, United States – To help customers have the reliable internet access they need, UScellular has enhanced its home internet service by introducing unlimited data availability for [$49.99 (€49.96)] per month to all home internet customers. Additionally, UScellular has expanded access to the company’s 5G mmWave network.

Now, more than 12.2 million households have access to unlimited 4G, 5G or 5G mmWave in-home connectivity with UScellular’s home internet service. The wireless carrier provides high-speed internet wirelessly to homes or businesses and can deliver speeds up to 300 Mbps depending on the network technology available in the area.

“We want to make it easier for our customers to get reliable, high-speed internet access at their home or business, whether they live in an urban, suburban or rural area,” says Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for UScellular. “We’re excited to offer unlimited Home Internet to all customers and we will continue to invest to ensure our customers can stay connected to the people and places that matter most.”

Earlier this year, the company introduced its 5G mmWave home internet service to parts of ten cities, and it has now expanded this service to cover more than 125,000 households and 30 cities. Currently, mmWave is available in additional communities including Medford, Ore., Tulsa, Okla., Des Moines, Iowa, Madison, Wis., and Knoxville, Tenn. In the coming weeks, the company’s 5G mmWave service will be available to 170,000 households in parts of 50 communities.

For a limited time, customers who add new unlimited home internet service will receive free equipment and free professional home installation (where applicable). Customers who bundle Home Internet service with a new line of mobile service will also get [$20 (€19.99)] off their monthly bill.

UScellular participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the Lifeline Program to help eligible households pay for internet and wireless service.

