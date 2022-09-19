Optus switches on tower to enhance mobile coverage for local Manoora and Manunda households and businesses.

Cairns residents have received a coverage boost with Optus switching on a new tower in the region to enhance mobile coverage and introduce Optus 5G capabilities for the first time.

The newly installed Optus owned site, located on Mayers Street, Manunda, will provide greater communication for tourists, those living in the region, and local businesses.

Located two kilometres from the new tower is the Cairns Club Colonial Resort. General manager Damian Lyth says that the area has already seen the benefits of the introduction of the Optus 5G tower.

“5G provides us with a robust redundancy for our phone system, but also allows for a better phone and data experience in the area when we’re at full capacity,” Lyth says.

The large resort property spans eleven acres of tropical rainforest in Manunda, meaning reliable, fast connectivity and seamless integration of their digital systems is crucial for the smooth running of the resort.

“Like most businesses, we rely heavily on being constantly connected. Whether it’s a video call to family or a conference call, having that connectivity is essential for our guests,” Lyth continued.

Dave Morrissey, Optus territory general manager for Northern QLD, is pleased to be providing the local community with greater mobile competition and choice through their ever-improving network projects.

“We’re proud to be offering our customers with much-needed access to our fast 5G service, as well as providing greater capacity to the current Optus network in the local Cairns region.”

“We believe digital connectivity is vital for people living in Manoora and Manunda. The installation of the new tower will provide residents a better user experience with the network, higher-quality voice calls, and faster downloads through the introduction of Optus 5G,” Morrissey continues.

The investment to expand Optus’ telecommunications infrastructure and mobile coverage is part of an ongoing project to improve coverage, reliability, and speed across the Optus mobile network.

