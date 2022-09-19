12 September 2022 – Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced the signing of an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) that expands their current partnership, with a new focus on combatting unwanted robocalls and the promotion of 5G, 6G and beyond.

“Our broadband and communications technology goals will be better achieved by working collaboratively with our partners and informed by lessons learned around the world,” says chairwoman Rosenworcel. “Today’s Memorandum of Understanding reflects this spirit as the United States and Europe prepare for the next generation of telecommunications. I look forward to working closely with my European counterparts for the good of consumers, the economy, and our shared future.”

The MOU outlines how the FCC and BEREC will engage in regular information exchanges, including the sharing of the technical skill sets and best practices, and conduct bilateral meetings, seminars, and workshops to facilitate actions in their respective home countries around topics of mutual interest.

Those topics of mutual interest include:

Cooperation on electronic communications regulatory policy and other relevant topics

related to the digital economy in the common interest of both organisations;

Encouraging and accelerating investment in broadband infrastructure deployment;

Promotion of 5G, 6G, and beyond;

Market shaping and competition aspects of spectrum management;

Sustainability in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector;

Robocall and other automated calls’ mitigation and prevention.

Today’s MOU builds on previous MOUs between the FCC and BEREC from March 2012 and July 2018.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus