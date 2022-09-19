12 September 2022 – Infinera announced that Viettel Network Corporation, a member of Viettel Group, the telecommunications service provider in Vietnam has selected Infinera’s Optical Timing Channel 2.0 (OTC2.0) solution to prepare its synchronisation network for Viettel’s 5G pilot rollout. Infinera’s technology enables Viettel to build a network that offers 5G services with ease, high resiliency, and high performance across its distribution network.

As Viettel Networks modernises its network for 5G, improving synchronisation distribution performance is critical to providing improved network performance and customer experience. Infinera’s OTC2.0 is a standalone synchronisation technology that can be deployed across virtually all DWDM networks from any vendor to ensure timing and synchronisation of cell towers is seamless and meets the demanding performance criteria required by 5G applications even in challenging fiber environments. Viettel selected Infinera’s OTC2.0 solution for its superior performance and leading resiliency capabilities.

“Resilient and accurate synchronisation performance enables us to fully utilise our most valuable asset, our spectrum,” says Mr. Dao Xuan Tung, project leader of research and implementation of Time/Phase Synchronisation System for 5G Network at Viettel. “Infinera’s OTC2.0 solution will enable us to deploy a comprehensive 5G network and deliver superior solutions to our customers.”

“Synchronisation requirements have become more stringent and more important for mobile operators like Viettel as they modernise their networks for 5G transport,” says Nick Walden, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Infinera. “Infinera’s synchronisation capabilities enable both mobile network operators and wholesale carriers to deliver network-based synchronisation with high performance and resiliency.”

