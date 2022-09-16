Shenzhen, China. 9 September 2022 – ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, in collaboration with China Unicom, has accomplished the trial of integrated sensing, computation, control and communication on a drone at a low altitude in Shanghai.

This trial, aiming at the low-altitude security of parks, used a single AAU to send and receive communication and sensing signals, so as to implement real-time sensing, monitoring, communication, and control of low-altitude drones. The test result showed that the performance was stable during the communication and sensing process, while the sensing precision of low-altitude drones reached the sub-meter level and the detection distance exceeded 1 km. In addition, this trial result reflects the technological leadership of China Unicom and ZTE in the integrated sensing, computation, control and communication, and also provides technical support for the follow-up implementation.

Through joint design of signals and hardware sharing, the integrated sensing, computation, control and communication system was applied in this test. Besides information transfer, detection, tracking, identification and imaging of a target device, an event, an environment, etc., are achieved as well, and end-to-end information computing and processing are simultaneously implemented. This provides technical support for services requiring high coupling of sensing, computation and communication calculation such as unmanned, immersive, and digital twin technologies.

Moving forward, China Unicom and ZTE will further improve the integrated sensing, computation, control and communication system and carry out trials in more fields to jointly promote the development of the system.

