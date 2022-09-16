Germantown, MD, 12 September 2022 – Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an specialist in satellite communications for over 50 years, announced it started rolling out a new low-latency satellite internet offering to consumers in select U.S. markets. Available as HughesNet Fusion plans, the multipath offering seamlessly blends Geostationary (GEO) satellite and wireless technologies into a fast and responsive satellite internet experience.

“With HughesNet Fusion plans, we are solving the latency challenge inherent with GEO technology, while maximising the many advantages of these time-tested satellites, including low cost, reliability, dense capacity and widespread availability,” says Pradman Kaul, president of Hughes. “GEO satellites are the workhorses of the connected ecosystem, essential for meeting the demand for connectivity everywhere, particularly in rural areas, whether alone or in combination with other transports such as wireless and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.”

The Hughes multipath technology was previewed for reporters at the SATELLITE conference in March 2022. Today, HughesNet customers in select markets who want a faster, more responsive satellite internet experience can take advantage of the HughesNet Fusion plans.

Kaul continues, “We are rapidly entering an era in which hybrid connectivity both multi-transport and multi-orbit will be commonplace. To realise that connected future, at Hughes we are integrating different transports with smart technologies and managed services to create a dynamic, always-on, connected environment that we call the ActiveComms Ecosystem. The HughesNet Fusion plans are an outcome of that approach.”

“HughesNet Fusion plans elevate satellite internet as we know it today,” says Peter Gulla, senior vice president, Hughes. “The multipath solution represents our continued commitment to meet the changing needs of those who live where other high-speed providers do not reach. The launch of our ultra-high density JUPITER 3 satellite next year will bring further service enhancements, including service plans with speeds up to 100 Mbps down.”

When using satellites for internet access, signals travel a long distance from device to a satellite in space and back. The time it takes for the signal to travel is known as latency. This delay doesn’t impact most online activities but can be noticeable when, for instance, browsing content-rich sites and video conferencing.

Delivering low-latency satellite connectivity with 25 Mbps download speeds and No Hard Data Limits, HughesNet Fusion plans are available today to HughesNet customers in select regions across the country. Hughes aims to roll out the offering in markets across the U.S. later this year.

