The NFC Forum, the global standards-body for Near Field Communications (NFC) technology, announced Identiv Inc., was unanimously approved by the NFC Forum Board of Directors to join the board. Identiv is a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT). This is the second new Sponsor Member the NFC Forum has added in a year, along with doubling its overall membership to 220 over the same period.

Identiv has a long history with the NFC Forum. The company became an associate member in 2017 and now joins Apple, Google, Huawei, Infineon, NXP, Qualcomm, Sony and STMicroelectronics with representation on the NFC Forum Board of Directors. The company is taking a greater leadership role in the Forum, driving well-known NFC technology use cases and applications, development processes, best practices and industry wide adoption for end users.

Identiv’s Amir Khoshniyati, vice president and general manager, Transponder Business, Identiv will join the NFC Forum Board as a newly appointed Director. Identiv has a strong commitment to building an NFC-enabled world, creating a digital identity for every physical object and enabling connectivity in the IoT. Most recently, Identiv won an NFC Forum 2022 Innovation Award for the NFC-enabled solution providing digital health accessibility for the visually impaired.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the NFC Forum through participation in special interest groups evangelising the most innovative specialty applications across all segments,” says Khoshniyati, “As an NFC Forum board member, we have an exciting opportunity to further lead innovation and drive standards within the consortium.”

Sponsor level is the top tier of NFC Forum membership. It entitles an organisation to be seated on the NFC Forum Board of Directors, the consortium’s governing body. Sponsor members, like Principal members, may designate individuals to run for Forum leadership positions and may appoint one voting representative to each of the NFC Forum Committees and Working Groups. Through the work of its Committees and Working Groups, the NFC Forum empowers organisations to deliver secure, tap-based interactions with an intuitive, reliable experience to users around the globe.

“Over the last five years, Identiv demonstrated creativity and willingness to work within the NFC Forum to move projects forward for the betterment of the entire NFC ecosystem. As a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of High Frequency/NFC products, we look forward to Identiv’s unique expertise toward growing the adoption of NFC technology,” says Mike McCamon, executive director, NFC Forum.

Any organisation using NFC or interested in learning more about NFC technology to improve their product, service or customer experience is encouraged to apply for NFC Forum membership. In addition to ongoing work via conference calls and online meetings, the NFC Forum holds face-to-face, member meetings three times a year to advance NFC initiatives and to address specifications, market requirements and other projects under development.

