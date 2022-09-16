On September 2 2022, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) of Japan amended Ministerial ordinance of Japanese radio law to allow Wi-Fi systems to be used in the 6 GHz band. Today, more than 22 countries have adopted the operation of Wi-Fi 6E systems using the 6 GHz band, and Japan now joins the countries committed to deliver this latest Wi-Fi innovation. As a result, Wi-Fi 6E devices that use Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s Wi-Fi platforms can be certified for 6 GHz operations in Japan.

“We are excited and applaud today’s approval from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan,” says Rahul Patel, senior vice president and general manager, connectivity, cloud and networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We have led the industry in defining and subsequently proliferating Wi-Fi 6E on the strength of our FastConnect, Networking Pro Series and Immersive Home platforms. Consumers should see immediate value as they leverage products based on our platforms supporting Wi-Fi 6E.”

Qualcomm Technologies’ Wi-Fi platforms associated with this advancement include:

Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 connectivity system Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 mobile connectivity platform

Qualcomm immersive home platforms Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E for high performance, Wi-Fi 6E home network infrastructure

Qualcomm networking pro series Platforms Wi-Fi 6E for enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 6E networking infrastructure

“We have been collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies for many years on their Wi-Fi platforms and we are very excited about the launch Wi-Fi 6E in Japan. This milestone will dramatically improve the congested environment in Japan and congratulate the MIC on this achievement,” says Masaki Komatsu, general manager of NEC Platforms, Ltd.

“Sony has been striving to deliver experiences beyond imagination for the dedicated and passionate through our Xperia smartphones. We have great expectations for the adoption of Wi-Fi 6E systems using the 6 GHz band, which will further enhance usability for all smartphone users. We are excited to be a part of this, and look forward to offering more innovative experiences going forward,” says Yosuke Kiyama, general manager, mobile communications business group, Sony Corporation.

“We really appreciate that the FastConnect 6900 is ready today to support the new 6GHz Wi-Fi spectrum in Japan.“ says Yasuhisa Ito, executive director, R&D NEC Personal Computers, Ltd. “We hope that the availability of 6GHz band for Wi-Fi will solve potential Wi-Fi problems that we have had with 2.4GHz and 5GHz band, for critical applications like video conference calls and augmented reality, this dramatically improves speed and responsiveness for NEC computing users.”

