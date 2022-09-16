Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Motorola Solutions, a global provider in public safety and enterprise security, has opened its new office in Dubai including a new Innovation and training Centre, expanding its presence in the Middle East region.

His excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, the U.A.E. minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, says Motorola Solutions’ innovation and training centre will boost the nation’s digital economy.

“The U.A.E. is moving rapidly to offer accelerated learning and development opportunities because we recognise that no industry or job is exempt from digitalisation. Reskilling and upskilling initiatives that are laser-focused on transformative technology are critical to creating a resilient future workforce that remains competitive in a fast-changing world. Motorola Solutions is a major player in communications technology. Its new innovation and training centre will add tremendous value to our knowledge-driven economy and global reputation as an attractive talent and technology hub.”

In his opening remarks, his excellency Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, director general of the U.A.E. cyber security council, highlighted the need for innovative and reliable partners as the foundation for achieving digital transformation across sectors, particularly in public safety and cyber security.

During the official opening ceremony, Sean Murphy, chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy U.A.E. also welcomed the company’s investment in the region at its new location in Dubai Internet City, underscoring the important contribution by Motorola Solutions to the overall development and growth of the U.A.E. ‘s thriving technology and ICT sector.

“Motorola Solutions’ new Innovation Centre showcases the company’s deep commitment to the U.A.E. through outstanding customer support and the forging of new partnerships. The culture of innovation at Motorola Solutions enables first responders and global business leaders to operate safely and smoothly, with mission-critical solutions that the U.A.E. and the world need,” says chargé d’Affaires, Sean Murphy.

His excellency Matar Al-Humairi, CEO smart Dubai Government establishment, digital Dubai, expressed appreciation for Motorola Solutions’ new centre: ”It is no secret that the U.A.E has long become a hub for technology and ICT leadership, as cited in our national innovation strategy. Our government is innovation driven, forward-thinking, and focused on sustainable development across all sectors. It is very encouraging to see global companies such as Motorola Solutions’ invest into the country fostering the region’s innovation ecosystem.”

“The U.A.E. is thriving with strong engineering talent,” says Patrick Fitting, regional vice president, Middle East, Africa and Central Asia at Motorola Solutions. “Through our new innovation and training centre, we will advance mission-critical technologies in close collaboration with our customers and deliver leading innovations for public safety and enterprise security. We are proud to support the U.A.E. Government’s ambitious National innovation strategy of becoming one of the most innovative nations in the world.”

Adding to his comments, Ammar Al Malik, executive vice president commercial leasing, at TECOM Group and managing director of Dubai Internet City, says “Dubai has emerged as the tech capital in the region. For more than two decades, TECOM Group has provided specialised and competitive work environments in strategic locations across the Emirate for major institutions, SMEs and start-ups. We are pleased to welcome Motorola Solutions to Dubai Internet City as they join our diverse and innovation-driven community.”

Motorola Solutions has significantly grown in the Middle East and Africa in recent years, providing public safety and enterprise customers with its ecosystem of mission-critical technologies – including public safety radio communications, video security, access control, analytics, cybersecurity services and command centre software solutions – that help make communities safer and workplaces more resilient.

While the new Motorola Solutions innovation centre will provide customers, partners and businesses with a opportunity to experience these technologies firsthand, the new training centre will offer space for collaboration and co-development of purpose-built solutions to address some of the most complex challenges facing public safety and enterprises.

The Dubai office and innovation and training centre will serve customers in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and support the company’s 100+ employees in both office-based and hybrid working models. The company offers graduate internships as well as high school programmes with diversity and inclusion as core values and priorities. Details of available roles can be found on the Motorola Solutions.

The new Dubai office is located at Dubai Internet City, Building 4, Second Floor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus