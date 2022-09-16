Cancun, Mexico – GigNet, a digital infrastructure company with an extensive regional fibre optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced it is providing advanced broadband for high-speed Internet to Galenia Hospital in Cancun, Mexico.

Galenia’s medical staff have been trained in the finest medical schools and hospitals around the world and the facility has a strong practice focus serving international patients in the growing field of medical tourism. For visiting patients, Galenia provides services such as accommodation arrangements, transportation to and from hotels and resorts, personal concierge services, and insurance coordination. The medical staff provides attention in more than 70 specialties including cardiology, urology, orthopedics, cosmetic surgery, imaging, and neurosurgery.

Access to secure high-speed Internet is a major differentiator for modern medical facilities. Network reliability is essential in hospital operations, procedures, and telemedicine. Diagnostic services and monitoring during the time leading up to procedures may now be done remotely and allow collaboration among teams of physicians and medical staff members, during and post-procedure. To do so, the hospital’s network needs to be reliable, redundant, and must not disrupt critical communications.

Mark Carney, OBE and president of GigNet Mexico, states “Video consultations, medical monitoring, healthcare IoT devices, and access to patient records all rely on a strong network connection. Fibre-optic broadband is the only way to ensure uninterrupted exchange of data for a leading-edge hospital such as Galenia since fibre provides higher bandwidth, lower latency, and reliability compared to legacy network systems that existed in Quintana Roo prior to GigNet. We are very honored to work with Galenia Hospital to bring the benefits of digital transformation to healthcare and medicine in the Cancun Region.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus