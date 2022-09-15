Spain, 14 September 2022 – Orange has opened a store in the metaverse and claims to be the first company in the Spanish telecommunications market to open a commercial space in this virtual world. Orange says it is working to reinvent customer experience in the field of virtual commerce in the light of the upcoming metaverse. This project is part of a more global context of experimentations across the Group.

It has also reached an agreement with Meta for the incorporation of Meta Quest 2 in its portfolio of virtual reality devices.

Orange’s store in the metaverse displays products from brands such as Oppo, Honor, Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi or Google, in addition to Meta, which the customer can manipulate in a 3D visualisation, accessing demos, promotions and the online store.

Customers will have the opportunity to be served by a sales representative in the store in the form of an avatar who will advise on Orange products and services. This is a novel experience that takes the customer’s ability to interact to a higher level, bringing the vision of the Metaverse experience closer to being in a virtual environment that replicates the possibilities of the physical world.

Customers who enter the new store in the metaverse experience will find attractive discounts on the price of products and services that they decide to purchase and pay for in the physical store. The process is very simple: by registering with your email, you will receive a redeemable code when you make your purchase.

The networks that make the virtual experience possible

This immersion in a virtual world and the ability to interact in real time is possible thanks to Orange’s commitment to the deployment of new generation networks, such as its 5G network or Infinity fibre (over XGSPON) that can reach up to 10Gbps. The company invests 20% of its annual income to respond to the evolution of its customers’ needs, which materialise in new services and content.

According to Diego Martinez, director of the Orange Residential Business Unit, “with the opening of our store in the metaverse, we have become a pioneer company in this environment, deepening our commitment to innovation and digital transformation and, what it is more important, improving the experience of its customers who therefore have another point of contact with the company.”

The Orange store in the metaverse joins other innovations in which it has also been a pioneer, such as its customer service by WhatsApp, or proximity proposals such as its Customer Help in Store service, which offers face-to-face service in more than 144 stores, where specialised personnel solve any question, commercial or technical.

It also represents the natural evolution of innovative proposals such as Orange Live Shopping, a new way of shopping online, which unites live video and the experience of participating in contests, promotions during the broadcast, live questions, etc.

With this initiative, Orange creates a new way of relating to customers, facilitating knowledge of new technologies that will mark the future of communications and leisure.

The products can be better appreciated by customers thanks to the 3D visualisation format and the interaction they can have with. The format also retains all the advantages of digital commerce : available immediately from wherever you are.

The creation of the Orange store in the metaverse will allow customers to experience products and services in a surprising way and enjoy exclusive benefits and events that will be renewed weekly.

A world of surprising experiences

This new Orange space in the metaverse has three different areas: a commercial area, with advisors, product and service displays, promotional rooms and manufacturers’ displays, as well as exclusive promotions; another area for leisure, with competitions, games and audiovisual content from Orange TV and, finally, an amphitheater to hold events, so that the actions carried out in a physical store can be transferred to the virtual space.

Access to the store is free and very simple: it can be done through the computer (with 2D vision) or with VR glasses from home or in a physical Orange store, advised by sales and customer support experts.

Immersive now

Orange’s commitment to virtual experiences goes beyond its new store in the Metaverse and extends to the world of applications. The company offers Immersive Now, a great entertainment and 360 event platform, developed by Orange and available on IOS, Android and Meta Quest, which allows access to exclusive virtual reality content

The user can browse the content, use the gyroscope on their mobile or Virtual Reality glasses to live a truly immersive experience. Among the more than 100 immersive VR 360 experiences offered by Immersive Now are:

Content from top studios like Warner, Digital Domain, Red Bull

Circus of the Sun

Movies, animated short films and documentaries

Live and on-demand replay events

Live live the launch of Nasa’s Artemis rocket on its journey to the Moon

