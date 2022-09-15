AddSecure, a European provider of secure IoT connectivity solutions, announced that it has joined the Open Telematics Association, an independent interest group that has established a software-independent standard interface for the transmission of telematics data. The association is aimed at telematics providers and software manufacturers with a focus on European countries.

The companies LostNFound and Navkonzept, that have been acquired by the AddSecure Group, are already members of the association committed to the smooth exchange of vehicle and logistics data.

“Open standards and interoperability are a cornerstone of our strategy. We see being part of Open Telematics as a natural step for AddSecure to further increase our exchange of data with partners for the best possible customer experience,” says Ulrika Allén, VP product & technology at AddSecure smart transport.

Founded in July 2018, the association OpenTelematics e. V., has established a software-independent standard interface for the transmission of telematics data. The established software architecture, with harmonised description and configuration formats for embedded software, benefits users in the logistics industry that can take advantage of short implementation phases and low project investments.

With Open Telematics’ standard interface, upstream or downstream systems can be easily integrated and connected, and telematics data is made even more meaningful by additional system data. The standardised OpenTelematics.io interface used is compatible with hundreds of EDP systems and the investment security is high thanks to the high deployment rate.

