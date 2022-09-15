OEMs or device makers managing large volumes of customers can now receive their SIMs to their required discrete, soldered or integrated form factor and have SIM ownership transferred to their customers’ Control Centre accounts. Kigen and AT&T have been working together with a common goal to ease manufacturing pain points for trusted IoT. By making this process of taking ownership of SIMs simpler, customers can gain native AT&T connectivity essential for accelerating their cellular IoT deployments.

For all AT&T IoT customers, this transfer of SIM ownership is best managed within the AT&T Control Centre. Variations in sourcing the right form factor, profile, and stock can often be the cumbersome first step for businesses that are driving product innovation with new cellular technologies. Currently, the burden of working on multiple-party agreements can take weeks during the crucial stages of deployments for end-user enterprises.

Today, a device manufacturer with tens of customers will manage at least one SIM inventory per customer with many stock-keeping units (SKUs) as a result. Each inventory correlates to a unique combination of the SIM identifiers (ICC-ID, for example), with the required AT&T SIM profile and the end customer’s details. Digitally this is simpler to achieve, but it can create complications for physical implementation on the manufacturing floor.

With this new process, the end customer’s preferred module manufacturers can build a general inventory of AT&T (approved/certified) modules with SIMs in integrated or other form factor and bind them to the final AT&T Control Centre account at the time of transfer, ready for activation. SIMs can be aggregated by device makers during the manufacturing and assembly, eliminating the need to keep a stock of AT&T SIMs per customer. This new process is already being adopted by module manufacturers such as Murata.

