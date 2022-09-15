Michel Jumeau of TDC NET

On November 1st Michel Jumeau will succeed Andreas Pfisterer as CEO for TDC NET. He comes from a position as deputy CEO and head of the consumer division in the French telco company Orange.

Michel has spent more than two decades in the telco industry, holding several operational and senior executive roles in France, the United Kingdom and Sweden.

“I am really looking forward to return to Scandinavia and take on this exciting role,” says Michel and continues:

“TDC net is the first ‘fully fledged’ network company in Europe with a comprehensive set of fixed and mobile technologies, ranging from copper, coax and fibre to 5G, and encompassing the full scope of network services This is truly unique, and the company holds a lot of potential.”

Chairman of TDC NET Henrik Clausen is looking forward to onboard Michel in November.

“Michel is a highly experienced telco executive with a global mindset and currently responsible for €10bn in revenues and more than 3,000 employees,” says Henrik and continues:

“Michel has a deep understanding of all elements of our business, and I believe his experience can bring TDC NET forward.”

Prior to his current position at Orange, Michel worked in IT services in London and spent several years in Sweden working for the Royal Institute of Technology and Ericsson. He is 50 years old and holds a master degree from the well-known engineering school Paris Tech.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus