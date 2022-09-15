Tysons, United States – Omnispace, the company redefining mobile connectivity, and GateHouse Satcom, a software developer for the satellite communication industry, announced that they have modeled the performance of 5G new radio (NR) non-terrestrial network (NTN) waveform in an NGSO environment.

The Omnispace 5G NTN system, operating in low-earth orbit (LEO), will integrate with terrestrial networks to deliver a ubiquitous connected experience for commercial 5G smartphones and IoT devices globally. The Omnispace network will utilise the company’s 2 GHz spectrum allocation and operate in 3GPP standard band n256, identified for NTN operation.

Omnispace is building a global NGSO network, compliant with 3GPP-defined mobile standards, making it possible to deliver uninterrupted 5G connectivity directly to an ecosystem of mobile devices, applications, and OEM equipment, around the globe.

“Omnispace recognises that companies, people and assets increasingly require seamless, real-time connectivity no matter where they might be. We’re very pleased to announce that we’ve achieved this key milestone, through our work with GateHouse,” says Brian Pemberton, chief commercial officer, Omnispace. “Successfully modeling the performance of 5G NR in a non-terrestrial network environment will assist us in optimising our network architecture and the payload design for our next generation constellation. This achievement provides a preview of what’s to come and demonstrates that our vision of delivering 5G connectivity direct-to-devices everywhere is possible.”

“GateHouse SatCom is proud to have helped to orchestrate this ‘first’ on behalf of Omnispace, and for those looking for a seamless 5G communications experience everywhere. The world’s first truly global 5G network, operating as a 5G NR NTN, will ultimately benefit those looking to achieve one universal connected experience for the global enterprise, consumer or IoT device,” says Thomas S. Jensen, CEO, GateHouse SatCom.

3GPP Release 17 establishes a global standard for interoperability of devices between terrestrial and NTN networks. The standard is expected to be adopted by device manufacturers and mobile operators to extend the reach of 5G networks and enable expansion into new applications and regions.

Device, app, OEM and vehicle manufacturers are invited to contact Omnispace to learn more about prototyping new products, services, and applications on the 5G hybrid network.

