Paris, France. 13 September 2022 – Speedcast, a global communications and network service provider, will begin offering Starlink‘s high-speed, low-latency connectivity to its enterprise and maritime customers as part of a deal announced today at The World Satellite Business Week Summit in Paris.

Starlink introduced its enterprise and maritime connectivity services and equipment earlier this year, delivered via the world’s largest constellation of highly advanced satellites operating in low Earth orbit. From oil rigs and merchant vessels to mine sites and yachts, Starlink allows users to connect from the most remote locations and waters across the world.

Speedcast designs and deploys technology and frequency-agnostic solutions for customers to deliver the highest levels of performance and operational efficiency. The company has been supporting customer trials to demonstrate the capabilities of Starlink as part of a seamlessly integrated service.

“Starlink is an exciting new communications pathway for customers, offering significant diversity and added capacity at a time when remote sites continue to push to the farthest ends of the Earth and when bandwidth demand is ever increasing,” says Joe Spytek, chief executive officer at Speedcast. “As a trusted, agnostic integrator of next-generation technologies for customers, we’re excited to add Starlink to our toolkit to make ubiquitous connectivity a reality for remote operations around the world.”

“We’re excited to provide Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet to Speedcast enterprise and maritime customers,” says Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of Starlink sales at SpaceX. “This significant leap in connectivity will open even more possibilities for companies to manage operations anywhere on Earth.”

