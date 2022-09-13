Owen Sound, United States – Bell announced the expansion of pure fibre Internet service to homes and businesses in Owen Sound. Part of Bell’s capital expenditure acceleration program for investment in national next-generation network infrastructure, the expansion program will bring all-fibre broadband access to approximately 10,000 additional locations in Owen Sound by 2023.

Fully funded by Bell, this broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download speeds of up to 3 Gbps and access to Bell services such as Fibe TV. By the end of this year, Bell will have invested approximately [$14 billion (€13.75 billion)] in capital expenditures since 2020, including planned capital expenditures of approximately [$5 billion (€4.91 billion)] in 2022, to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks.

Ian Boddy, mayor, City of Owen Sound, says “This investment in our community enables better service for our residents and existing business while helping us work towards being a prosperous city that attracts new businesses and engages innovators and entrepreneurs in facilitating growth.”

Bruce Furlong, SVP network, Bell, says “We are proud to bring our pure fibre connection to over 10,000 households and businesses in Owen Sound. Fast and reliable Internet connections are needed more than ever to keep people connected. Through our own fully-funded investments in world-class broadband networks, Bell is advancing our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout the country and across our footprint.”

