Internet users in Wakefield are now able to connect their homes and businesses to the digital infrastructure available thanks to progress made by CityFibre, the UK’s independent carrier-neutral full fibre platform.

CityFibre has now released ‘ready for service’ homes in Wakefield West and Wrenthorpe, as well as the Outwood West and Wakefield North Wards, which means residents can choose to connect to full fibre-enabled broadband services when they go live in their area.

In Wakefield, services are available from Vodafone and Yayzi. Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with launch partner Vodafone to supply full fibre infrastructure for customers on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans, TalkTalk, IDNet, Giganet and Zen and other providers are expected to join the network soon.

Once the town-wide rollout reaches completion in 2024, almost every home and business locally will have access to full fibre services from a choice of internet service providers.

Steve Moore, CityFibre’s area manager for Wakefield, says “CityFibre is making great progress in Wakefield and the people we’ve spoken to have been amazed at just how much fibre we’ve put down in the last six months. With the first homes now starting to connect, I’m excited to see more and more residents experience first-hand the wide-ranging benefits of a full fibre connection.”

Cllr Michelle Collins, cabinet member for resources, Wakefield Council, says “We are really pleased with the progress that CityFibre is making with the full fibre rollout. This is part of a [£27 million (€31.18 million)] investment they are making across our district which will support us to be one of the world’s most digitally connected communities.

“We’d like to thank residents for their patience as CityFibre are doing their work. They are doing all they can to keep the inevitable disruption to a minimum and we appreciate everyone for bearing with them. The fantastic digital opportunities this offers will definitely be worth it.”

Wakefield is one of a growing number of locations in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s nationwide full fibre rollout which will bring new and better broadband infrastructure within reach of up to eight million UK homes and businesses. In Wakefield alone, CityFibre is investing [£27 million (€31.18 million)] to make digitally connected communities.

Unlike copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, full fibre networks use 100% fibre optic cables to carry data at lightning speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This gives users consistently faster speeds for upload and download (up to 1,000 Mbps), near limitless bandwidth so everyone at home can work, study, stream or game simultaneously, while providing connectivity users can depend on.

Construction is being delivered by O’Connor Utilities on behalf of CityFibre. The team is using a range of construction methods while working in close partnership with Wakefield Council and local communities to deliver a fast rollout while managing potential disruption.

Residents interested in giving their home broadband a boost can find out more about the build, pre-register their interest and find out when new ISPs join here.

