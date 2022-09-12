Elena Petrova of A1 Telekom Austria Group

The International Business team of A1 Telekom Austria Group and LUXE.TV announced that they will start their cooperation for the European and Asian markets. A1 Group´s Broadcasting division will provide technical satellite services for the premium quality LUXE.TV channel delivering it to cable, IPTV and DTH operators channel in Europe. In addition, A1 acts as main technical distribution partner of LUXE.TV in Asia uplinking the signal to Apstar-7 satellite.

“We are happy to announce the launch of our strategic cooperation with LUXE.TV. I am proud to say that nowadays we are a specialist in technical distribution of international TV channels globally. The high-quality content of LUXE.TV, focused on luxury lifestyle, is now available to its viewers across Europe and Asia. Special thanks to both LUXE.TV, A1 International Business and Aflenz´ technical teams for making this project such a great success”, says Elena Petrova, head of broadcast & SAT services international business, at A1 Telekom Austria Group.

“As LUXE.TV continues to grow, we are pleased to have forged this new cooperation with A1 Telekom Austria Group and to rely on this major player in the industry to broadcast our channel on the European and Asian markets. LUXE.TV’s programming will now be available through one of the reliable technical broadcasting solutions. An excellent partnership made possible by our newly appointed CEO Philippe Estiot and thanks to Elena Petrova, head of broadcast & SAT Services, International Business, at A1 Telekom Austria Group,” says Jean Stock, founder and president of LUXE.TV.

LUXE.TV is an established and unparalleled channel entirely dedicated to luxury and luxury lifestyle programming. Broadcast in both French and English, LUXE.TV reaches over 462 million subscribers across 65 countries worldwide. The channel brings audiences high quality content on multiple platforms in the form of the latest news from the luxury sector. For more than a decade, through its established partnerships with the largest television operators and luxury brands all over the world, the channel has provided viewers with an in-depth view of luxury in all its facets.

A1 Telekom Austria Group´s International Business division has what few can offer: 42 years of experience in teleport business operated in its teleport Aflenz. Nowadays, the Broadcasting division of A1 International Business partners with numerous Pay-TV channels in European, Asian and American markets, providing variety of services playout for SD; HD and UHD channels, delivery via IP, fiber and/or satellite (Eutelsat 16A and Eutelsat 9B for Europe; APSTAR-9 for Asia and SES-6 for the US region). This makes A1 International Business a global technology leader in the media industry. Due to this special position, International Business can offer its partners worldwide communication at the highest technical level, reliable, secure and yet cost-effective.

