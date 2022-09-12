With the introduction of the new variants R&S FSV3050 and R&S FSVA3050, the frequency range of this signal and spectrum analyser family is now extended to 50 GHz. An additional option empowers the extension of signal analysis even up to 54 GHz. The high-speed analysers for lab and production are ideal for 5G NR testing now also supporting the full FR2 frequency range up to 52.6 GHz and applications in the aerospace & defense industry. The solution will be shown at EuMW from September 27 to 29, 2022 at booth D18 of the Milano Convention Centre.

The R&S FSV is designed to help users set up complex measurements in the simplest and fastest way possible. With its easy usability, high measurement speed and up to 200 MHz analysis bandwidth, it is the right instrument for labs and production lines. The R&S FSVA, with a high dynamic range and an outstanding phase noise of -127 dBc/Hz (f_centre = 1 GHz, 10 kHz offset), delivers performance that was, until recently, reserved for high-end instruments. With up to 1 GHz analysis bandwidth it enables users to perform highly demanding measurement applications such as linearising power amplifiers, capturing short events and characterising frequency agile signals.

The main driver for 50 GHz models comes from 5G NR applications. The FR2 band n262 spans 47.2 – 48.2 GHz, which is covered by the new 50GHz models in default configuration. Option R&S FSV3-B54G for the R&S FSVA enables signal analysis up to 54 GHz, which also includes the upper edge of the FR2-1 band at 52.6 GHz. Further demands come from applications in the aerospace & defence industry. The 47.2 – 50.2 GHz and 50.4 – 51.4 GHz are filed at the ITU for GSO satellite systems. Applications are production of components like filters, amplifiers or traveling-wave tubes.

Further, also option FSV3-B710 Enhanced Performance is available for the 50 GHz variants. The R&S FSV3-B710 option provides enhanced performance and better specifications now also for the two new R&S FSV and R&S FSVA variants. It enhances the phase noise performance, lowers DANL (Displayed Average Noise Level) and for R&S FSVA provides low-end frequency range extended to 2 Hz.

The R&S FSV3-B54G und R&S FSV3-B710 options for R&S FSV and R&S FSVA family are now available

from Rohde & Schwarz.

